ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s Kayla Bell has knocked on the door of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week honor for much of this outdoor season, but had yet to win it.
After being given The Valley’s honorable mention twice this season, The Valley finally extended her the honor on Wednesday as she joins teammates Jenna Pauly and Rachel Hagans as Murray State recipients of top Valley weekly honors this season. Pauly and Hagans both were named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Bell, however, pretty much forced the issue in her last outing at the Joe Walker Invite that was hosted by the Mississippi program this past weekend in Oxford. She won the 800 meters and broke the school record in the process.
The sophomore stopped the clock at 2:05.32, besting a field of seven that included three runners from No. 8 nationally-ranked Ole Miss. Her time sets the fastest 800m in the Missouri Valley Conference, third in the Southeast region, 16th in the East regional qualifying, and 24th nationally.
