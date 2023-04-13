ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s Kayla Bell has knocked on the door of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Track  Athlete of the Week honor for much of this outdoor season, but had yet to win it.

After being given The Valley’s honorable mention twice this season, The Valley finally extended her the honor on Wednesday as she joins teammates Jenna Pauly and Rachel Hagans as Murray State recipients of top Valley weekly honors this season. Pauly and Hagans both were named  Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

