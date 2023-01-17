NASHVILLE — Murray State’s women’s indoor track and field team ended its weekend at Vanderbilt’s Commodore Challenge with a total of five program all-time top-five performances and a school record.

 Jenna Pauly highlighted Saturday’s second session, tying for third in the pole vault with a mark of 3.85 meters, putting her into the top two all-time at Murray State. Kayla Bell also gave the Racers a third-place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.20.