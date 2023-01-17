NASHVILLE — Murray State’s women’s indoor track and field team ended its weekend at Vanderbilt’s Commodore Challenge with a total of five program all-time top-five performances and a school record.
Jenna Pauly highlighted Saturday’s second session, tying for third in the pole vault with a mark of 3.85 meters, putting her into the top two all-time at Murray State. Kayla Bell also gave the Racers a third-place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.20.
Faith Bostick placed sixth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.52 seconds, which puts her third on the program’s all-time performances list.
“There were a lot of bright spots but the brightest had to go to the pole vaulters,” said head coach Adam Kiesler. “They got to see some high bars which will pay off later in the season.”
Friday’s opening day of competition included more big showings.
Rachel Hagans highlighted the first day of the meet by winning the long jump and breaking the school’s 33-year-old record with a mark of 6.18m. Racer Hall of Famer Dianne Woodside set the previous record (6.16m) in 1990.
“One of the many goals Rachel had going into the season was breaking the school record and to get that out of the way in Week One allows her to focus on other things,” Kiesler said.
Another top-five all-time performance came from Bell, who finished runner-up in the 600-meter run. She clocked a time of 1:33.00, propelling her to second the program’s all-time list.
Sophomore, Hannah Malone was runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.62 seconds. Her time puts her ninth in the program’s top-10 list.
