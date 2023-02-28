CHICAGO — Murray State had the team lead after Sunday’s first day of the Racers’ first-ever appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
However, a big second day for Illinois State pushed the Redbirds past the Racers for the title in the meet at the Track and Field Center inside Gately Park in Chicago. Illinois State finished with 130 points, while the Racers held on for second with 108.
Murray State emerged with several individual championships this first year in The Valley’s big event.
On Day 1, the Racers had four podium finishes, including three gold medals and one silver medal.
Rachel Hagans, who had a huge first season with the Racers in their final year in the Ohio Valley Conference, continued her success in her specialty event — the long jump. Hagans, who had such a big outdoor campaign that she ended her season in the U.S. Nationals, won the gold in her first Valley Championships with a leap of 6.15m (20’ 2.25”).
The second gold came from Meghan Fletcher as she won the pentathlon with 3,692 points and teammate Jenna Pauly took second with 3,578. Fletcher’s performance included a win in the hurdles portion in which she dropped .3 seconds, then won the high jump with a school record leap.
The third gold medal came from pole vaulter Brooke Misukonis, who ended a huge first indoor season in The Valley in style with a conference title. Making things sweeter was that her title came as she broke her own school record with a vault of 4.05m (13’ 3.5”). She far exceeded her previous best of 3.92m that she set in January at a meet in Nashville.
Monday, the 4x400-meter relay team of Tylantis Atlas, LaMiah Campbell, Lucia Herrero Yanez and Kayla Bell claimed the gold medal in a winning time of 3:45.18. Fletcher then collected her second gold by winning the high jump and besting her pentathlon effort with a new school-record height of 1.80m (5’10”.75).
Then, Bell took center stage and set a new conference record by winning the 400 dash in 53.47.
Teliyah James was third in the 200, while Faith Bostick made a huge improvement to finish third in the 60.
