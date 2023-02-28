CHICAGO — Murray State had the team lead after Sunday’s first day of the Racers’ first-ever appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

However, a big second day for Illinois State pushed the Redbirds past the Racers for the title in the meet at the Track and Field Center inside Gately Park in Chicago. Illinois State finished with 130 points, while the Racers held on for second with 108. 

