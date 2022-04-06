MURRAY — It is nearly impossible not to spot Murray State Director of Athletic Multimedia and Production Scott Kopacz when he is working during Racer football and basketball games.
He is the guy running around the sidelines, his trusty video camera in hand, doing all he can to capture the big moments, both on the playing surface as well as the sidelines. He does this in a very physical manner as well, usually running to the place where the action is developing, instead of casually walking.
He is also hard to ignore, frequently discarding his necktie and turning it into a headband, all while donning his loud and proud yellow sport coat. And these are only the tip of the iceberg. There is the pregame fitness routine, sans the coat of course, and featuring a variety of calisthenics and capped with his customary series of push-ups and trademark karate leap, topped with a gut-wrenching scream that signals its “GO time,” and he has been joined by numerous fans and even members of the Racer Band.
“It’s my own form of getting myself ready for the games,” Kopacz said. “Being a former athlete myself, I recognize the importance of stretching before engaging in a physical activity. Given I’m very active, especially during the games, I think it’s important to do so.”
He did perform his routine at the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. He was not shy about it either.
“If I can get on national TV for the world to see, then that would make things all the better,” he said.
Kopacz is in his third year at Murray State and seems to have achieved a cult following. As the basketball season continued, his routine began to include audience participation. At the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville, in fact, Racer Band members, fans on the floor, as well as the cheerleaders and mascot Dunker, were joining Kopacz for his self-motivation session.
By the end of the season, they knew it by heart. The routine is strict in its specificity.
“I make sure to hit just about every portion of the body,” he said, listing the steps.
The routine ends with 22 push-ups, which began being counted out loud by his cheering section toward the middle of basketball season.
However, while Kopacz admits that having a cheering section is nice, there is a serious side to the finale of his routine.
“For context, the 22 push-ups have practical and symbolic meaning to them. Practically, it’s a sweet spot to get a good pump going without wearing myself out. Symbolically, it’s a nod to the challenge that promotes awareness for veteran suicide prevention along with honoring military service members and veterans,” he said. “My older brother and sister serve, and both my grandfathers were World War II veterans, so it means a lot to me to do that.”
This has been Kopacz’s thing since he started it a few years ago during an internship with a baseball team in his native Wisconsin. It has carried over to stops at Minot State (in North Dakota), while obtaining his master’s degree, and now Murray State.
It also has been noticed by others besides his cheering section at Racer games.
“Recently, I’ve actually added burpees (a combination of push-ups and jumps) after the push-ups and that count varies. They were by request from (City of Murray Police) Chief (Jeff) Liles, whom I know well through football. If that request came from anyone else, I might have to give it some thought and may even brush it off. But this is the chief of police doing this, so if he asks me to do five burpees, I’m doing five burpees, no if’s, and’s, or but’s about,” he said, adding that still others take an interest in his pregame activity.
“I get a little more love from football since I’m around them more often and I do my routine while they’re out doing pregame stuff. Recently, basketball has noticed a bit more. Of course, the coaches have noticed. Whenever I go to greet (now-former Men’s Head Coach Matt McMahon) and even (women’s Head Coach Rechelle Turner) before the game, they ask if I’ve done my routine yet. So yes, they’ve taken notice.”
