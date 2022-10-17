CARBONDALE, Ill.—After a five-set win Friday night at Springfield, Missouri against Missouri State, Murray State tried to earn a sweep of its weekend road swing Saturday at Southern Illinois.

However, the host Salukis proved too high of a hurdle to jump as SIU took a competitive straight-sets win — 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 — to move to 13-7 overall and 6-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play, while the Racers dropped to 7-12 (3-6 in The Valley). 