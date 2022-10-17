CARBONDALE, Ill.—After a five-set win Friday night at Springfield, Missouri against Missouri State, Murray State tried to earn a sweep of its weekend road swing Saturday at Southern Illinois.
However, the host Salukis proved too high of a hurdle to jump as SIU took a competitive straight-sets win — 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 — to move to 13-7 overall and 6-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play, while the Racers dropped to 7-12 (3-6 in The Valley).
Friday, Murray State outlasted the Bears in a grueling match, where they dropped the first two sets, 22-25, 21-25, before winning the final three frames by scores of 25-20, 28-26, 17-15.
Setter Bailey DeMier posted 54 assists to help get four hitters make over 10 kills. She also made 12 digs for her 12th double-double of the season. Dahlia Miller posted 31 digs, while Jayla Holcombe led the Racers in kills with 18.
Saturday, DeMier posted her 13th double-double of the season with 30 assists and 10 digs. Holcombe had 14 kills.
