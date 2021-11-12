MURRAY — The Murray State Racers volleyball (15-11, 9-7 OVC) defeated the Austin Peay Governors (19-9, 12-4 OVC) on Wednesday night at the Racer Arena, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 to split the series with the Govs.
That win also moves the Racers into a tie for fourth place in the OVC with Tennessee Tech and UT Martin. Peay remains the third-place team behind Morehead State and Southeast Missouri, with whom the Racers split this past weekend.
Wednesday marked the final match at Racer Arena for the three seniors, Becca Fernandez, Emily Matson and Kolby McClelland who went 36-8 on their home court, including 8-1 this season.
The Racers honored Murray State’s all-time digs leader, Fernandez, pre-game for her accomplishment with a commemorative volleyball. The Carol Stream, Illinois native has amassed 2,477 career digs in her time as a Racer.
As a team, Murray State outhit and out dug the Govs in only the second match all year that the Racers have won when dropping the first set.
Offensively, Brooke Lynn Watts led the team with 16 kills.
Joining Watts with double-digit kills was Kolby McClelland, who hit 14 kills and no errors for a .483 attacking %, her fifth match hitting .400 this season and Jayla Holcombe had 10 kills.
McClelland added one solo stuff and three block assists while Fernandez picked up 20 digs and served three aces.
Bailey DeMier notched her 11th double-double of the season, dishing out 43 assists and digging 10 balls.
The Racers will be back in action today and Saturday as they travel to Southern Illinois Univerisity Edwardsville to close out the regular season. n
