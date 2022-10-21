MURRAY — Murray State volleyball hosts Bradley and Illinois State at Racer Arena after being on the road for two weeks, Friday and Saturday.
History
•This will be the Racers’ third meeting with Bradley.
•They are 1-1 in the series with the Braves. The Racers fell 0-3 on their last meeting in 2017.
•This will also be the Racers’ third meeting with Illinois State and their first meeting in more than 20 years.
•Illinois State leads the series 2-0. The Racers fell 0-3 to the Redbirds on their last meeting in 1997.
Last time out
•The Racers are coming out of a loss and a win on the road last weekend.
•MSU made a comeback win after losing the first two sets at Missouri State before falling 0-3 to Southern Illinois.
•Recorded a season high in service aces with 10 on win over Missouri State.
The Racers went 1-1 last weekend with a win over Missouri State and a loss to Southern Illinois.
Scouting Bradley
Record at Glance
•Bradley has an overall record of 7-14 and a conference record of 3-6.
•The Braves have not won a game as a visitor.
•They are on a two-match winning streak with wins over Evansville (3-1) and Indiana State (3-0).
•Bradley currently sits in eighth place of the MVC standings.
Scouting Illinois State
Record at Glance
•Illinois State has an overall record of 9-11 and a conference record of 2-7.
•The Redbirds went 1-1 last weekend with a 3-2 win over Indiana State and a 0-3 loss to Evansville.
•Illinois State currently sits in the 11th place of the MVC standings.
