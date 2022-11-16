MURRAY —Murray State volleyball travels to Belmont for final Missouri Valley Conference regular season match, tonight.
The Racers have clinched the seventh seed spot for the MVC tournament.
History
Belmont won the last meeting at Racer Arena, 3-1.
Racers meet familiar foe in the Bruins and lead the series, 10-6.
This is both team’s first season in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Murray State quick notes
The Racers are coming off a three-match weekend at Indiana where they went 1-2 with a win over Indiana State and losses to Evansville and UIC.
The match with UIC was played on Indiana State’s home court in Terre Haute after it was postponed in Murray a week earlier by a power outage on the campus.
MSU is currently seventh in the Missouri Valley conference with seven wins and 11 losses.
Murray has clinched the number seven seed for the MVC Tournament.
Bailey DeMier set a season high on assists in a three-set match with 46 in win over Indiana State.
Record at glance
Belmont is currently 8-22 on the season and is currently on the conference standings with a 4-13 record.
The Bruins are coming off a 1-1 weekend with a 3-1 win over Indiana State and a 0-3 loss to Evansville.
Who to watch
Senior Laura Shoopman is Belmont’s top hitter and is currently ranked eighth in kills in the MVC with 3.48 per set.
Peyton O’Brien is the Bruins’ main setter with 896 total assists. She is eighth in the MVC with 8.30 assists per set.
Junior libero Rachel McBride is the Bruins top defender with 3.82 digs per set.
