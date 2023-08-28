MACOMB, Ill. — The Murray State volleyball took down host Western Illinois to wrap up the season-opening Leatherneck Classic with a 2-1 record on Saturday. 

The Racers were caught off guard in the first set as WIU came out blazing to win 25-17. After regrouping, the Racers floored the pedal and made a 10-point run to start the second set, with Bailey DeMier posting three back-to-back service aces, as Murray State won the second set, 25-16.

