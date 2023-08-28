MACOMB, Ill. — The Murray State volleyball took down host Western Illinois to wrap up the season-opening Leatherneck Classic with a 2-1 record on Saturday.
The Racers were caught off guard in the first set as WIU came out blazing to win 25-17. After regrouping, the Racers floored the pedal and made a 10-point run to start the second set, with Bailey DeMier posting three back-to-back service aces, as Murray State won the second set, 25-16.
From there, the Racers left no gaps to win the match, 3-1, and earn the runner-up spot of the tournament. DeMier and Haidi Miliou were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Cleveland State won the tournament after going 3-0 in the tournament.
• DeMier made 46 assists to average 11.5 per set.
• Ella Vogel led the Racers’ offense with 21 kills.
• Miliou posted a .309 hitting percentage with 23 kills and five blocks through the weekend.
• Dahlia Miller made the 1000-Club in Digs with the 11 she made today. She now has 1001 career digs.
• Darci Metzger made 18 kills and 16 digs for her third double-double in a row.
Murray State started the tournament by going 1-1 on Friday, dropping a tough five-set decision to Cleveland State before edging former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State in five sets as Racers Head Coach David Schwepker faced the program where he coached before coming to Murray.
The Racers started well against Cleveland State’s Vikings, winning the first set, 25-11. The teams split the next two sets before the Vikings forced the final set with a 25-17 win in the fourth set. Cleveland State then took a 15-7 win in the fifth set.
Against TSU, Murray State took the hard path to victory and needed a 25-21 win in the fourth set to force the fifth set. Then, after the teams mainly traded blows for the first several points, the Racers won the final three points after being tied, 12-12.
• Darci Metzger led the Racers’ offense in both matches. Posting 19 kills against Cleveland State and a career-high 22 kills against Tennessee State.
• Metzger also posted double-doubles on both matches, with 14 digs against Cleveland State and 11 against Tennessee State.
• Miliou posted a career-high 15 kills against Tennessee State.
• DeMier posted 52 assists against Tennessee State.
