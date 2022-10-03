MURRAY — One day after Murray State athletics notched its first win within the Missouri Valley Conference, it found the win column once again.
Thursday, it was the soccer program coming from behind against Indiana State. Friday evening, the volleyball Racers, after several close calls, finally put everything together, fending off Indiana State in four sets — 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 — before an appreciative crowd at Racer Arena.
The win came after the Racers dropped their first two Valley contests in five-set matches against Missouri State and Southern Illinois.
“It’s nice to see their hard work pay off,” said Murray State assistant coach Colton Reinholtz. “It’s just good to come out and compete in a new conference. We knew this would be tougher than the (Ohio Valley Conference) but I think, skill-wise, we’re there. You can’t just go five sets with other teams with luck. It’s just the mental piece of putting everything together.”
Friday night, the Racers did put everything together and it started by winning the first two sets. Murray State attacked the Sycamores at the net to win the opening set, 25-17, then had to show some mental toughness as the Sycamores began finding their form before falling 25-22 in Set 2.
After grabbing its first lead of the night early in the third set, Indiana State began finding success with its left-side hitters to power its way to a 25-19 win in Set 3. That set the stage for an outstanding fourth set as neither team enjoyed more than a two-point lead before the Racers took the lead at 21-20 on a Jayla Holcombe kill from the right side.
From there, Indiana State tied the set five times, saving one match point, before Frederico Nuccio’s kill (her 17th of the night) and Elisa Dozio’s service ace ended the match.
Bailey DeMier had 44 assists, while Holcombe had 16 kills.
The Racers then took their second Valley win Saturday by sweeping visiting Evansville by scores of 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 in moving to 6-9 overall and 2-3 in Valley play.
Holcombe had 14 kills, while Nuccio and Elisa Dozio had 12 apiece. DeMier had 40 assists and 10 digs.
