Murray State wins volleyball

Members of the Murray State volleyball team celebrate their first win in Missouri Valley Conference play Friday night after outlasting Indiana State in four sets at Racer Arena.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — One day after Murray State athletics notched its first win within the Missouri Valley Conference, it found the win column once again.

Thursday, it was the soccer program coming from behind against Indiana State. Friday evening, the volleyball Racers, after several close calls, finally put everything together, fending off Indiana State in four sets — 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 — before an appreciative crowd at Racer Arena.