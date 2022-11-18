Volleyball at Belmont

Murray State players encourage each other Wednesday night against Belmont in Nashville.

 Adit Wratsangka/ Murray State Athletics

NASHVILLE— Murray State volleyball closed out their inaugural Missouri Valley Conference campaign with a four set win over Belmont, Wednesday.

The Racers started the match slow as the Bruins take the first set 25 to 19. However, the Racers found their rhythm in the second set, winning it 25 to 16. The Bruins made a good run in the third set but the Racers are able to catch up and close the set 25 to 23 and then MSU closed it out with a dominating fourth set 25-12.