NASHVILLE— Murray State volleyball closed out their inaugural Missouri Valley Conference campaign with a four set win over Belmont, Wednesday.
The Racers started the match slow as the Bruins take the first set 25 to 19. However, the Racers found their rhythm in the second set, winning it 25 to 16. The Bruins made a good run in the third set but the Racers are able to catch up and close the set 25 to 23 and then MSU closed it out with a dominating fourth set 25-12.
The freshmen pair of Ella Vogel and Federica Nuccio led the Racers in kills with 13 and 11, respectively. Nuccio recorded 13 digs to get her 15th double-doublle of the season. Bailey DeMier post 44 assists to average 11 assists per set while Dahlia Miller fortified the back row by making 22 digs.
Now it’s on to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in which the Racers will be the seventh seed. The Valley tournament will be hosted by the University of Evansville at the Meeks Family Field House. The Racers are matched against sixth seed Valparaiso in a 6 p.m. start on Sunday.
