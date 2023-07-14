MURRAY — Murray State volleyball earned the 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association and United State Marine Corps Team Academic Award, as announced by the organizations on Thursday.
The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
The Racers wrapped up the 2022-23 academic year with a 3.46 GPA, with four Racers averaging a 4.0 through the fall and spring terms. Among the four student-athletes are Bailey DeMier and Dahlia Miller, who earned the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team and College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors.
MSU made the tournament in their inaugural Valley season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.