MURRAY — Murray State volleyball earned the 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association and United State Marine Corps Team Academic Award, as announced by the organizations on Thursday.

 The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

