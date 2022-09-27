MURRAY —Murray State volleyball will be hosting Belmont today at Racer Arena.
This will be its third Missouri Valley Conference match. Bailey DeMier led the Racers in the last two, recording her first triple-double in the match against Southern Illinois before making 58 assists in the match against Missouri State.
Ella Vogel came back from injury and led the Racers in kills in the last two matches with 16 and 17 while Federica Nuccio continues as a two-way player, making her tenth double-double in her last match. Dahlia Miller stayed solid in the back line with 25 digs in her last match.
Racers meet familiar foe in the Bruins is currently leads the series 10-6.
Belmont won the last meeting at their home 1-3.
This is both team’s first season in the Missouri Valley Conference
Belmont is currently 4-11 this season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Bruins are coming off a five-set loss against Southern Illinois at home.
Currently sixth in service aces in the MVC with 1.47 per set.
Senior Laura Shoopman is Belmont’s top hitter and is currently ranked fourth in kills in the MVC with 3.77 per set.
Peyton O’Brien is the Bruind main setter with 409 total assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.