MURRAY — Murray State Volleyball head coach Dave Schwepker announced the signing of three student-athletes, Elisa Dozio (Triuggio, Italy), Haidi Miliou (Athens, Greece) and Fede Nuccio (Frossasco, Italy) who join the Racers this fall.
Elisa Dozio
Joining the Racers from Truggio, Italy, Elisa Dozio is a graduate student middle-blocker with tons of experience.
Dozio played club competition with Volley Sovico and for Volley Brianza. Both teams were ranked at or near the top in the region and won the Brianza 2019 Series C Championship and played in Series B. Dozio also played club volleyball with Pallavolo Concorezzo, on a team that won the Series B-2 Championship and advanced to play in Series B-1.
“Our team needed depth in our middle blocker position, and I believe Elisa will do just that,” said Schwepker. “She comes from a very big volleyball family as her parents met while playing the game. Her dad has coached volleyball for a long time and Elisa has been playing since she was five years old. Because of that up-bringing in the game, she has a great understanding of the game and can have an immediate impact if she works hard. She has completed her undergraduate academic work in Italy and is going to be getting her master’s degree in Mass Communications.”
Haidi Miliou
Joining the Racers from Athens, Greece, Haidi Miliou is a middle-blocker out of Lyceum of Gerakas High School.
She competed with various teams in the Greek National Team system with the U16, U18 and U20 teams and was part of the U20 third place team. She also played for the Foivos Melission club team.
“We are very excited to add Haidi to the Murray State Volleyball program,” Schwepker said. “I believe she has the experience and athletic ability to keep our program at a high level. She has played on the U16, U18 and U20 junior Grecian national team and on top of all that she’s an excellent student. I am looking forward to seeing her in the gym this fall and how she will respond to our program.”
Fede Nuccio
Joining the Racers from Via De’Rochis High School in Frossasco, Via San Rocco, Italy, Fede Nuccio is an outside hitter.
Nuccio played for club teams Union Volley Pinerolo where she won a U13 and U14 regional title and a third-place finish at the national championship. She was named to the Turin All-Region Team as the best hitter. Nuccio was coached by Massimo Moglio, one of the top coaches in the region of Piedmont.
“Fede is a very strong all-around volleyball player,” Schwepker said. “She already does a lot of the things that we look for in our outside hitters and her back-row defense is very stable. As a hitter, she’s got the ability to put the ball away with limited errors and she can handle herself in many situations. Fede is also great in the classroom and I believe she will thrive at Murray State. I’m excited to see what all she will add to the Murray State Volleyball program.”
