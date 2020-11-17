MURRAY — Murray State volleyball coach Dave Schwepker announced the signing of three student-athletes in the class of 2021.
Gabriela Felix Baeza (Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico), Bailey DeMier (Bloomington, Indiana) and Brooke Watts (Odenton, Maryland) will join the Racers in 2021.
“The 2021 recruiting class is going to be an outstanding one for the Murray State Volleyball team.” said Schwepker.
Gabriela Felix Baeza – 5’2” DS – American School Foundation of Guadalajara – Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Felix Baeza has represented her state of Jalisco as the starting libero since 2015, winning gold at Mexican Nationals in 2017 and 2019 and silver in 2015 and 2018. She was the starting libero for the Mexican U18 National Team in 2019, competing at the 2019 Women’s U18 Volleyball World Championships in Egypt.
“Murray State is always known for its great defense, as each year we have the best or at least one of the best liberos in the conference. Gaby is exactly what we look for in a libero.” said Schwepker. “She has had extensive experience playing at the highest level of volleyball in her home country of Mexico. She worked her way into being the starting libero for Mexico’s Junior National Team, getting to travel to other countries and competing at the highest level. Her experience at this position will allow her to come in and vie for the top libero position in our program. We are looking forward to seeing her in our gym and blending in with our team.”
Felix Baeza was a four-year starter on the varsity team at the American School Foundation of Guadalajara, helping the Warriors to win four goal medals in ASOMEX from 2015-18.
Bailey DeMier – 6’0” S – Bloomington High School South – Bloomington, Indiana.
DeMier is ranked the No. 1 setter, No. 8 overall player in the state of Indiana by Prep Dig-Indiana 2021 player rankings. She was a four-year starter and team captain at Bloomington High School South, helping the Panthers win two IHSAA section championships and four Conference Indiana (4A) titles. DeMier comes to Murray State as the all-time assists leader at Bloomington High School South (3,320 career assists).
“Bailey is an incredibly talented setter. She has been successful at every level she has played and we know that will continue at the collegiate level,” said Schwepker. “Two things that we love about her is her accuracy in setting, putting the ball wherever she wants which allows her hitters to have an excellent opportunity to score and her fierce competitiveness. Her high school coach, Eugene Kim, is a former Murray State volleyball standout. I can’t wait to see how she develops over her years here in our program.”
In 86 sets played this past season, DeMier accumulated 882 assists while posting 33 aces, 84 digs, and 88 kills, leading her to being named IHSVCA 2020 4A All-State Second Team.
Brooke Watts – 5’9” – OH – Arundel High School – Odenton, Maryland.
Watts lead Arundel High School to three MPSSAA District Championships and three MPSSAA Regional Championships before helping the Wildcats win their first-ever MPSSAA Class 4A state volleyball title in 2019.
“Brooke is one of the top volleyball players coming out of the state of Maryland. She will be the first athlete from Maryland in the history of Murray State volleyball,” said Schwepker. “While she is not tall, her vertical jump and ability to hit the ball extremely hard is what caught my eye while recruiting her. She is also skilled in the back row which gives her the chance of playing both front and back row positions. I can’t wait to see what all her athletic potential will bring to Murray State volleyball. Besides the obvious outward athletic attributes, all of her coaches talked about what a positive leader and role model she is for her team.”
Even with her senior season cancelled due to COVID-19, Watts set a school record with 985 career kills. She was named First-Team All County Honors three consecutive years and received the 2019 Capital Gazette News Player of the Year, AACPS All-County First Team and Baltimore Sun All-Metro Team honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.