MURRAY — Murray State volleyball coach Dave Schwepker announced the signing of Julia Fullop from Poseyville, Indiana.
Fullop joins the Racers in the fall as a freshman from North Posey High School.
“Julia has been an outstanding high school and club volleyball athlete, and we are extremely happy to have her join our program,” Schwepker said. “She has been an outside hitter, but played all six rotations and I just love her versatility. She has the ability to be an incredible libero if that is what she ends up concentrating on. Julia wants to become a dentist and from what I learned about her attitude towards academics, I know she will be able to fulfill that goal.”
Fullop was a first team All-PAC selection three times at Poseyville and earned Indiana All-State honors as a senior. She also recorded 1,000 kills and digs in her prep career. The Vikings made two appearances in the Indiana State Tournament after winning sectional championships.
Fullop comes from a family that knows what it’s like to compete at the collegiate level. Her father played football at Lindenwood and her mother played volleyball at Eastern Illinois.
