Racer volleyball over USI

Murray State players Bailey DeMier (17) and Federica Nuccio (9) react with the rest of their teammates after a play went their way in Saturday's win at Southern Indiana in Evansville.

 Adit Wratsangka/Murray State Athletics

EVANSVILLE — Murray State volleyball started its season over the weekend with a pair of wins at new Ohio Valley Conference representative Southern Indiana, one of the teams replacing the Racers as they transition to the Missouri Valley Conference this season.

The Racers did not leave room for error Saturday after dropping the first set, then recovering to take the next three decisively in a 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 win. This came after Murray State needed five sets to defeat the Screaming Eagles on Friday by scores of 18-25, 25-18, 34-36, 28-26, 16-14.