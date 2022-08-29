EVANSVILLE — Murray State volleyball started its season over the weekend with a pair of wins at new Ohio Valley Conference representative Southern Indiana, one of the teams replacing the Racers as they transition to the Missouri Valley Conference this season.
The Racers did not leave room for error Saturday after dropping the first set, then recovering to take the next three decisively in a 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 win. This came after Murray State needed five sets to defeat the Screaming Eagles on Friday by scores of 18-25, 25-18, 34-36, 28-26, 16-14.
Despite the wins, Racers Head Coach Dave Schwepker feels like there is still things that need fixing.
“Today we played better, didn’t make as many errors (Friday night),” Schwepker said. “The main goal of the two season-opener games against Southern Indiana is to fix a lot of bumps. I wanted to see where our deficits are.”
Federica Nuccio led the Racers in kills Saturday with 18, while also contributing in defense with seven digs. Behind her was Ella Vogel, who recorded 12 kills while only committing one error.
“Federica did really well today, it is something that we knew she could do,” Schwepker said.
Bailey DeMier conducted the Racer’s 76 attack attempts, recording a total of 43 assists. The Racers recorded only 17 errors compared to Friday night’s 41, which probably contributed to the Racers having to work harder for victory in their opener.
The Screaming Eagles won Friday’s first set, 25-18, but the Racers evened things in the second by the same score. The third set went all the way to the 36th point as both teams refused to back down in back-to-back set points that led to 11 deuce points before the Eagles edged the Racers.
However, the Racers closed out the match by winning the fourth and fifth sets.
Jayla Holcombe and Darci Metzger led the Racers in kills, with 25 and 20 each.
DeMier proved to be the Racers’ primary offensive conductor as she recorded 51 assists, while making six points herself.
On the flip side, Dahlia Miller showed promise to be the backbone of defensive line, recording 34 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.