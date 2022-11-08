MURRAY — Murray State volleyball made sure its Senior Night went well Saturday against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Valparaiso at Racer Arena.

The Racers moved to 6-8 in The Valley with a hard-fought victory over the Beacons that took five sets to achieve. The Racers took the win by set scores of 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 15-10. The win moves Murray State to 10-14 overall, while Valpo dropped to 20-7 overall, 8-7 in conference play.