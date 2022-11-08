MURRAY — Murray State volleyball made sure its Senior Night went well Saturday against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Valparaiso at Racer Arena.
The Racers moved to 6-8 in The Valley with a hard-fought victory over the Beacons that took five sets to achieve. The Racers took the win by set scores of 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 15-10. The win moves Murray State to 10-14 overall, while Valpo dropped to 20-7 overall, 8-7 in conference play.
After going wire-to-wire in the opening two sets, Valpo’s defense paved the way for a comeback. Murray State seemed headed for a sweep after again taking an early lead in Set 3, but the Beacons made several strong digs to keep rallies alive before scoring, keying their comeback to win both of the next two sets and force an extra set.
The fifth set was a seesaw match as both teams refuse to yield to the other for the first several points. Eventually, though, the Racers picked up their pace and gained control to win the set and the match.
Fittingly, it was Murray State’s lone senior, Alysha Smith, who got the final kill for the Racers.
Bailey DeMier matched her season high in assists with 58, helping three Racers to get 10 kills or more. DeMier also recorded nine digs and six kills for the night.
“She did amazing tonight. She surprises me so many times doing things that crazy but works,” said Murray State Head Coach David Schwepker.
Two freshmen shined in this match as Federica Nuccio and Ella Vogel led the Racers in kills with 21 and 20, respectively.
“Ella struggled here and there but she kept going,” said Schwepker. “Federica is just being stellar in crunch time. Everything is brand new for her and I am thankful that she’s been steady for the team.”
While DeMier, Vogel and Nuccio are focused on offense, Dahlia Miller made sure to keep the ball in play by making 24 digs.
