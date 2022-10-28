MURRAY — Murray State volleyball goes against UNI and Drake, today and Saturday.
The Panthers currently leads the Missouri Valley Conference with an undefeated conference record of 11-0 while the Bulldogs are second in the MVC with a record of 9-2.
History
This will be the Racers’ second meeting with UNI.
The Racers lost their only previous meeting 0-3 in 1989.
This will also be Murray State’s second meeting against Drake.
MSU lost their first and only meeting 0-3 in 1996.
Last time out
The Racers are coming off a two-game win at home.
They grabbed 3-1 wins over Bradley and Illinois State.
MSU made a season game high blocks in win against Bradley (16) and second high in win against Illinois State (13).
Led the MVC in blocks for the weekend with an average of 3.63 per set.
Darci Metzger led the conference in blocks with 1.75 blocks per set making a total of 14 blocks (3 BSs and 11 BAs).
Scouting UNI
Record at glance
UNI is leading the Missouri Valley Conference with an undefeated conference play record of 11-0.
The Panthers are coming off a sweep win over Indiana State and 3-1 Evansville last weekend.
UNI leads the conference in points earned with a total of 1578 and an average of 17.53 per set.
Who to watch
Junior outside hitter Emily Holterhaus leads the Panthers in kills with a total of 291 and an average of 3.27 per set.
Sophomore Tayler Alden is UNI’s main setter. She made a total of 895 assists for the season with an average of 9.94 per set to place her fifth in the conference.
Alden is one of the only two MVC players that has recorded a triple-double this season (alongside Bailey DeMier).
Scouting Drake
Record at glance
Drake is currently holding the second place in the league standings with a conference record of 9-2. They have an overall record of 18-6.
The Bulldogs are coming off back to back sweep wins over Evansville and Indiana State.
Drake is second in the conference in points earned with a total of 1562 and an average of 17.16 per set.
Who to watch
Senior outside hitter, Haley Bush, leads the Bulldogs in kills with a total of 331 and an average of 4.67 per set. She is second in kills in the conference.
Addison Beagle is Drake’s main setter, leading the team in assists with a total of 1,018 and average of 11.19 per set. She is second in assists in the conference.
Outside hitter, Kacie Rewerts, is leading the conference in blocks with a total of 106 blocks and an average 1.29 per set.
