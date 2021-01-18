MARTIN, Tenn. — The Murray State women’s basketball team fought to the final whistle in Saturday’s game at UT Martin, but it was not enough as the Racers fell, 77-71.
Murray State had its shares of leads in the game and, at the end of third, the Racers were down by just two points. In the fourth, the Racers would take an early lead and were tied with the Skyhawks at 66-66 with 3:26 remaining in the game. However, UT Martin was able to outscore Murray State 12-5 down the stretch to hold on for their eighth consecutive victory over MSU on their home court.
On top of leading Murray State in scoring with 23 points in the game, Murray High product Macey Turley made history in the game by becoming just the second player in school history to make 35 consecutive free throws. Her current streak of 35 consecutive makes, which began on Dec. 19 against Austin Peay, is now the second-longest such streak in program history. Turley’s 6-for-6 clip on Saturday propelled her past current Racer assistant coach and MSU Hall of Famer Amber Guffey who was previously second with 31 and puts her nine behind the current record of 44 held by Guffey’s twin sister, Paige.
Bria Sanders-Woods had 16 points, while Katelyn Young finished with 11. Sanders-Woods and Turley each had three 3-pointers to give MSU its first 3-point shooting performance over 25% in four games with the Racers going 9-for-19 for 47.4%. Young led MSU in rebounds with eight, while Turley also added a team-high six assists, for her third consecutive game of five or more assists.
On the other side, UT Martin’s Maddie Waldrop had 12 points for the Skyhawks. Waldrop played under Murray State coach Rechelle Turner at Murray High.
Tuesday, the Racers will close out a three-game road trip at Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee. Tip-off time at the Curb Center is scheduled for 4 p.m.
