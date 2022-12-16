LEXINGTON — As low as the Murray State women's basketball team was feeling after Tuesday's shocking loss to Austin Peay in Murray, the Racers are feeling as good tonight.
The Racers went to historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington and left with a win over defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky. Murray State gained an early lead and kept the Wildcats at bay the remainder of the night, for the most part, in stunning UK, 51-44. This comes on the heels of the Racers blowing a 22-2 lead to Peay Tuesday at the CFSB Center.
The Facers (6-2) led at each quarter stop, including a first quarter in which they held an explosive Cats team (7-3) to only seven points in leading 14-7. That lead stood at 25-20 at halftime and had grown to 35-28 after the Racers held UK to only eight points. UK's only lead in the game was 2-0 as the Racers led by as many as eight points in this defensive battle.
On a night where offensive was tough to generate, Eastern Illinois transfer Jordyn Hughes got the job done from the guard position, leading all scorers with 15 points, including three makes from 3-point range. Forward Katelyn Young had to battle foul trouble but still managed 14 points and seven rebounds.
For the game, Murray State was 5-of-10 from 3-point range. The Racers also outrebouned the bigger Cats, 42-35, with guard Macey Turley leading the charge with eight boards, while forward Jaidah Black matched Young with seven.
While Murray State had 17 turnovers, the Racers also forced 16 UK miscues to limit that damage and actually won the points-off-turnovers category, 11-9. UK, known as one of the best teams in the nation at causing turnovers, also was not able to generate its transition game, scoring only two fast-break points, which was matched by the Racers.
Guard Robyn Benton tied for game-high honors with 15 points for UK, while forward Ajae Petty came off the bench to score 11 points and grab nine boards in the loss.
