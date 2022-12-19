LEXINGTON — Sometimes, it helps for a basketball team to simply worry about itself as opposed to the opponent, no matter that opponent’s reputation.
That was what the Murray State women did Friday night against defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky, who beat eventual national champion South Carolina for that title last year in Nashville. It was also the same Wildcats program that produced the top pick of the WNBA Draft back in April, Consensus All-American Rhyne Howard.
And none of that mattered Friday, three days after a painful loss to former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay in Murray. Nope, the Racers went into historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, focused on what they needed to do and emerged with one of the biggest wins in Racer women’s history, 51-44.
“The simple fact is we changed our mindset with the understanding that you’ve got to play 40 minutes, you’ve got to play hard and you’ve got to want it more than the other team, plus you’ve got to be consistent. You can’t put on an offensive clinic like we did the other night for one quarter (in building a 20-point lead against Peay), then not play the rest of the game,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team improved to 6-2 on the season.
“You have to be relentless in that consistency and the biggest thing, a lot of the times, is you’ve got to be able to perform when it matters most. This one was kinda of surreal, as the game went along, but we never got too high or too low and it was just great to see us put 40 minutes of a game together.”
From a pure basketball standpoint, Friday’s win, the first for Murray State against a Power 5 program since 1988 (Texas Christian), was anything but an artistic masterpiece. Murray State only made 32% of its shots from the field, turned the ball over 17 times and struggled at the foul line — just 10-of-16. In fact, Turner said that, had she known those would be the Racers’ statistics Friday night, she would have figured they had lost.
However, the statistics on the UK side told the real story. The Cats could not take advantage of all of those turnovers because they finished with only one fewer miscue than the Racers and were outscored 11-9 in points-off-turnovers. UK was also barely better from the field — 33.3%. The Cats were also dismal from 3-point territory, only going 2-of-17, whereas Murray State was a solid 5-of-10, and the bigger UK team only went to the foul line four times, hitting two of those shots.
However, while it did not result in a major point difference, Murray State’s rebounding was huge as it outdid the Cats on the boards, 42-35, meaning it was limiting UK’s number of possessions by not allowing tons of offensive rebounds, a battle it also won, 14-11. All of this meant UK was not getting out in transition or getting easy baskets down low on putbacks.
“We knew that rebounding and taking care of the ball were going to be the keys,” Turner said, noting that her team did one of those really well. “Defensively, we just were really solid, and the big thing was we didn’t give them second and third opportunities. We rebounded the basketball and actually got them to take the shots that we wanted them to take.”
Murray State had two quarters that were defensive gems as it held the explosive Cats below double digits. The first of these set the tone as the Racers found themselves in possession of a 14-7 lead after the first 10 minutes. They did it again in the third quarter, allowing the Cats to score only eight points as Murray State took a 35-28 lead to the final quarter.
After UK scored the first basket, it never led again as the Racers built as large as a nine-point cushion that was trimmed to as little as one point at times. In the decisive fourth quarter, though, the lead never drifted below five points as Murray State kept the dangerous Cats at an arm’s length.
One player who was able to have a good offensive game was guard Jordyn Hughes, who tied for game-high honors with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Forward Katelyn Young, saddled with foul trouble, still managed 14 points. Guard Macey Turley hit two big free throws in the final stretch for only points of the night but added a team-high eight rebounds and five assists.
The list of contributions was endless. Forward Hannah McKay had eight points, four rebounds and a steal. Guard Bria Sanders-Woods had seven points, three rebounds and a steal, forward Jaidah Black had seven boards and two steals to go with three points, while guard/forward Alexis Burpo had four rebounds, an assist and a steal to go with her two points.
Guard Robyn Benton had 15 points for UK, while forward Ajae Petty had 11 points and nine rebounds.
While Turner was quite calm and composed in her postgame interview, she said things were anything but in the locker room after the game.
“Yeah, I got a little bit soaked. There was water going everywhere. It was just a fun time,” she said.”I was trying to jump up and down a little bit and I really don’t have any dance moves, so I wasn’t trying to do too much. But we did have a great celebration after the game.
“Just seeing the looks on their faces and thinking about all of those things we go through to win a game like that … as their coach, that’s what it’s about, to make that memory and that’s a memory they’ll always have.
“Hopefully, by winning a game like that, we know our potential going forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.