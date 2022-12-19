Murray State beats UK

Murray State players erupt after guard Jordyn Hughes (2) made one of her three 3-point attempts in tonight's win over Kentucky in Lexington. Hughes had 15 points as the Racers defeated the reigning Southeastern Conference Tournament champion in historic Memorial Coliseum.

 Photo courtesy of UK Athletics

LEXINGTON — Sometimes, it helps for a basketball team to simply worry about itself as opposed to the opponent, no matter that opponent’s reputation.

That was what the Murray State women did Friday night against defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky, who beat eventual national champion South Carolina for that title last year in Nashville. It was also the same Wildcats program that produced the top pick of the WNBA Draft back in April, Consensus All-American Rhyne Howard. 