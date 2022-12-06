MURRAY — Murray State women’s track and field heptathletes opened the season at Mastodon Multi Invite at Purdue Fort Wayne, Friday.
Jenna Pauly won the event with a new personal record of 3,539 points, 210 more points than her previous record of 3,377 points. She started the event strong by winning the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.90 seconds and proceeded to win all five events to close the meet. She set a personal record in the shot put and long jump with a mark of 10.79m and 5.46m, respectively.
Pauly’s performance is ranked fourth in the Racer top-10 list.
· 3,323 points in heptathlon
·3,013 points in heptathlon
·60m hurdles (9.80 seconds)
Murray State track and field kicks off the season at John Coughlin Invite, Saturday. The meet was hosted by fellow Missouri Valley Conference member Illinois State at the Horton Field House.
Amirr Evans highlighted the weekend by breaking the 1,000m school record while winning the event with a time of 2:56.50. She won the event with a six-second margin and broke the program record by .40. Evans held a consistent pace of 35 seconds before picking up and finishing the final lap in 34.53 seconds.
Other program top-five performances came from Kayla Bell and Rachel Hagans. Bell performed the third all-time performance in the 600m, winning the event with a time of 1:33.47. Hagans won the long jump with a 6.01m mark, jumping to third in the program top list.
·Hannah Malone, 60m dash (7.60 seconds)
·Meghan Fletcher, high jump (1.72m)
·Jordan Marshall, triple jump (1.32m)
·Alyssa Williams, 60m dash (7.64 seconds)
·Faith Bostick, 60m dash (7.65 seconds)
·Nia Scott, 60m hurdles (8.81 seconds)
·LaMiah Campbell, 600m (1:37.06)
·Amyah Davis, 60m hurdles (8.78 seconds)
·Lucia Herrero-Yanez, 400m (59.86 seconds)
·Kayla Bell, 600m (1:33.47)
·Amirr Evans, 1,000m (2:56.50)
·Alyssa Williams, 200m (25.84 seconds)
·Brooke Misukonis, pole vault (3.75m)
·Rachel Hagans, long jump (6.01m)
·Meghan Fletcher, high jump (1.72m)
