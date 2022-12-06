MURRAY — Murray State women’s track and field heptathletes opened the season at Mastodon Multi Invite at Purdue Fort Wayne, Friday.

Jenna Pauly won the event with a new personal record of 3,539 points, 210 more points than her previous record of 3,377 points. She started the event strong by winning the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.90 seconds and proceeded to win all five events to close the meet. She set a personal record in the shot put and long jump with a mark of 10.79m and 5.46m, respectively.