Hughes

Newcomer Jordyn Hughes prepares to fire a shot during the 3-point contest a few weeks ago at Racer Mania.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team will begin a new era tonight as it welcomes Bethel (Tenn.) to the CFSB Center for an exhibition at 6. 

The game will serve as the kick-off to the 2022-23 season, which will see the Racers compete in the Missouri Valley Conference.