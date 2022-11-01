MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team will begin a new era tonight as it welcomes Bethel (Tenn.) to the CFSB Center for an exhibition at 6.
The game will serve as the kick-off to the 2022-23 season, which will see the Racers compete in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Sixth-year head coach Rechelle Turner is coming off the best season of her tenure in which the Racers tied the school record for regular-season wins with 22, advanced to the semi-finals of the OVC tournament and received an invitation to the WNIT for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
The year’s edition of the Racers includes four returning all-conference players including the 2022-23 OVC Player of the Year and AP All-American Katelyn Young. Young led the OVC last season in both points and rebounds at 20.1 and 8.1, respectively. Joining Young in returning to Murray State this year is fifth-year senior and fellow 1,000-point scorer Macey Turley, two-time All-OVC honoree Alexis Burpo and junior Hannah McKay.
As a team, the Racers return nine letterwinners from last season and four of five starters. In addition, the Racers also return 85.2-percent of their scoring from a season ago and 85.7-percent of their rebounding efforts.
Following the tune-up against Bethel, the Racers will officially begin their maiden voyage in the Missouri Valley Conference Nov. 10 at home for the annual Community Kids’ Game against Christian Brothers at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.