Murray State women first day

Murray State forward and 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year Katelyn Young reaches for her right foot under the direction of strength and conditioning graduate assistant Noah Brandt Thursday afternoon as the Racers opened their preseason practices for the 2022-23 season.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Unlike their male counterparts two days earlier, Murray State’s women’s basketball Racers opened their preseason practices Thursday afternoon with several familiar faces on the hardwood of the CFSB Center.

Four of the Racers’ five primary starters are returning from a team that achieved a 22-10 record that was the best for the program in about a decade. That group consists of last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year (forward Katelyn Young) and three All-OVC selections — guards Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo, who both graduated in the spring, and forward Hannah McKay).