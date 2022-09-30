MURRAY — Unlike their male counterparts two days earlier, Murray State’s women’s basketball Racers opened their preseason practices Thursday afternoon with several familiar faces on the hardwood of the CFSB Center.
Four of the Racers’ five primary starters are returning from a team that achieved a 22-10 record that was the best for the program in about a decade. That group consists of last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year (forward Katelyn Young) and three All-OVC selections — guards Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo, who both graduated in the spring, and forward Hannah McKay).
However, they, along with the other returning players and a plethora of newcomers, are entering an altogether new era for the program as they prepare for Murray State’s first season in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“I think we can compete in this new conference,” McKay said before Thursday’s practice began under the watch of sixth-year Head Coach Rechelle Turner.”It’s going to be a fun, interesting year.
“We’ve talked about (going to The Valley) and Coach is saying that the girls are going to be bigger and faster, so we have to lock in every day.”
That started on Thursday as the Racers prepare for their first exhibition game on Nov. 1 against Bethel at the CFSB Center. And Turner said those workouts are going to have to be quite intense because what lies ahead with The Valley will be a serious challenge, not just from a competition standpoint but especially when it comes to being familiar with the new teams.
“There are a lot of unknowns and a lot of things that I don’t have the answers to,” Turner said as she discussed what she is hearing on the recruiting trail. “I will have parents and players ask me certain thing and I have to tell them, ‘You need to let me get through a year of it, so I’ll be able to answer that for you.
“There are going to be several different styles, but I think the biggest thing we’re going to find is that there is a whole lot of depth in skill play than you have in athleticism. In the OVC, we had a lot of athletes but, in The Valley, you have a lot of athletes but also a lot of skill and we’ll have to adapt to the way we scout.
“The hard thing, though, is there are only four or five coaches returning and it was a graduate-dominated field last year, so a lot of people aren’t there anymore and these teams are having 13 or 15 new players coming in. We don’t know what their transfers are like.”
However, Turner said one thing is not changing when it comes to her squad.
“The standard is the standard and the goal is the goal, regardless of what conference we’re in, and our players understand that,” she said. ”We have to get better each day and have to raise our game faster and go about doing the things we have to do in order to get better.”
While the Racers welcome what could be a key player in guard Jordyn Hughes, like Burpo and Turley, a super senior, from Eastern Illinois, the core of last year’s team still remains. That includes reserves, such as forwards Jaidah Black and Charley Settle, along with guards Bria Sanders-Woods and Cayson Conner, who began establishing herself as an offensive threat toward the end of last season.
However, Conner, now a sophomore, said all she is interested in doing is help the team win.
“This year, I just want to step up and do what my team needs,” said Conner, who became particularly excited when she talked about two players, Hughes and Young.
“Jordyn is huge in leadership and it’s going to be a lot better to have her on our side than shooting against us,” she said. “I mean, with Katelyn, she works so hard and is great at what she does. Her footwork is incredible and it’s really fun to play with her.
“One of the most fun parts about it for me that I don’t really care about scoring; I just love getting the ball to her and watching her work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.