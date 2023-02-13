MURRAY — Heading into Murray State’s first women’s basketball season in the Missouri Valley Conference, not too many observers were thinking the Racers would face a seven-game losing streak.
For a variety of reasons, though, that was the exact place in which the Racers found themselves on Sunday. Less than 48 hours after a disappointing loss to Indiana State in which the Racers’ defense was riddled from the perimeter, they did not need an impressive performance.
They just needed a win, period. And they got it.
“I tell you, I about forgot what it felt like to win, so to see smiles on people’s faces after a game was nice,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner after her team put everything together in a badly-needed 80-60 win over Evansville at the CFSB Center. The win moved the Racers to 12-11 overall and 5-9 in Valley play, while the Purple Aces fell to 10-13 and also 5-9 in The Valley.
“I just thought for the last seven games, every opponent that played us was comfortable offensively. We just allowed them to be at their best. Well, we decided today that wasn’t going to happen.”
Turner went with a much different gameplan from a personnel standpoint as usual reserve guards Cayson Conner and Briley Pena, along with forward Jaidah Black, started the game, but were only on the court for about four minutes at a time, sometimes less. Throughout the game, Murray State rotated four or five players at a time in substitutions as a way to keep the players fresh; Turner said afterward that players had been indicating that they were fatigued from the grind of their first season in The Valley.
One thing that can make fatigue a non-factor, though, is playing well, which Murray State did on Sunday. The Racers were very effective offensively, ending the day barely below 50%from the field and having hit about 45% from 3-point range. This helped the Racers start well as they scored 50 points in the first half.
What was not happening, though, was the other team getting hot on its own offensive end. This was evident as the game entered a media tineout with 3:25 left in the third quarter as the Racers — who took a 21-point lead into halftime — had only scored 10 points.
Evansville, though, had only scored 13, not 18 or 20 or 22 as had been happening in other games, where a big lead would start being chopped to a number that suddenly was not so daunting for the opposition.
“I thought the kids did a really good job of accepting their roles today and getting in, giving it their all, then, as we subbed, we never really went down and just kept the pressure on,” said Turner, whose team held an Aces team that scored 75 points in the teams’ first meeting at Evansville well below that on Sunday. The Aces also did not shoot well, ending the day at 37.1% from the field that actually was hovering around the 35% before a late burst from their reserves.
“Talking to some of the kids, they’ve said, ‘Hey! We’re tired,’ and I can see that. It is a long season and they’ve been beat on, so we had to find a way to maintain our energy and effort (defensively) but to still be able to score the basketball. The most we had anybody play today was 29 minutes (forward Katelyn Young, who scored 29 points), which is pretty good, and I felt like everybody kept their energy up the entire game.”
Whether the sub pattern was a magic bullet for the Racers’ obvious problems of covering the perimeter the past several games remains to be seen. However, what was exhibited on the court of The Bank Sunday did not moderately resemble Friday night’s meltdown against Indiana State in which the Sycamores shot 63% from the field and 61% from 3-point range as their shooters were left open all night.
“The offensive end of the floor hasn’t been our problem,” said Turner, whose team was not bad Friday night, shooting 46% from the field and more than decent from 3-point range — 38%. Young led Friday night’s scoring with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while guard Macey Turley and 14 points and forward Hannah McKay had 13.
The problem was Indiana State had a player — forward Bella Finnegan — who had only averaged 6 ppg hit for 26. And this had been a pattern during the losing streak with players not known for being big scorers suddenly becoming world beaters.
Evansville did have a player follow that pattern Sunday as center Barbora Tomancova had 19 points, 11 above her average. She did not have help, though, as leading scorer Abby Feit — 26 against the Racers earlier this season — only had 11 Sunday.
Meanwhile, Young had plenty of help as Turley had 15 points and guard Bria Sanders-Woods had 10 with McKay barely missing a double-figure day with nine.
