Turnover

Murray State guards Briley Pena (left) and Macey Turley (14) knock the ball away from Evansville's Abby Feit Sunday at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Heading into Murray State’s first women’s basketball season in the Missouri Valley Conference, not too many observers were thinking the Racers would face a seven-game losing streak.

For a variety of reasons, though, that was the exact place in which the Racers found themselves on Sunday. Less than 48 hours after a disappointing loss to Indiana State in which the Racers’ defense was riddled from the perimeter, they did not need an impressive performance. 

