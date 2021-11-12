COLUMBIA, Mo. — Prior to Thursday night’s women’s basketball game against Southeastern Conference representative Missouri, Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner said she wanted to see some certain things.
She wanted to see how her team would respond to playing in a hostile environment as the Racers were the road team in this game. She also had a feeling her team would face the adversity of having to deal with being behind and she was anxious to see how her team would respond.
No, the Racers did not win, but they answered those questions in a big way as they took the lead midway through the fourth quarter after facing a double-digits deficit in the first half. However, they could not finish the job as the Tigers showed their own mettle by recovering from a disastrous shooting stretch to will their way to enough baskets to regain the lead in the final two-plus minutes and take a hard-fought 76-70 win at Mizzou Arena.
“You don’t expect to go into an SEC locker room disappointed by a loss, but (the players) were. They lost by six,” said Turner, whose team was playing its second game of the season after an easy win over Asbury on Tuesday in Murray. For the Tigers, this was their season opener.
“But I think that’s difference in the mentality this team has now,” Turner said. “I told them that I’ve had teams in the past that would fall behind by 10, then it goes to 20, then to 25 and just never stopped the bleeding, but this team is different. I have felt all along that they have a different mentality.
“Our one word for this game was ‘persevere’ because we knew there would be times that we’d have to persevere, and I told them before the game, ‘I’ll know more about you as individuals and as a team in this game than any other game we play all year and I learned a lot about our team tonight.”
The Racers seemed to be in trouble before halftime as the Tigers got a 7-2 run to extend what had been a six-point lead at 37-31 to as much as 44-31 before the lead was cut to 44-33 at the break. Murray State was tailing by that margin despite being red hot from the field, shooting 54.2% in the first two quarters.
However, the Tigers were even hotter, finishing the first half at 65.5%.
The Racers showed in the third quarter, though, that they were not interested in being some token opponent for a Power 5 conference team. Murray State attacked the Tigers and slowly began to chopping into the lead.
Momentum began swinging to the Racers late in the third when the Racers went on an 11-5 run to take a 52-45 deficit with a little less than five minutes left and trim it to a very workable 57-53 deficit, heading to the final quarter.
Then, the Racers seemed to take control as the Tigers suddenly were having trouble scoring. The Racers seized on the opportunity and when forward Hannah McKay (17 points) scored off a Mizzou turnover with 5:46 left, Murray State suddenly had taken a 65-63 lead.
Mizzou continued having trouble scoring for the next three minutes but the Racers could not capitalize, with two shots seeming destined to go through the basket, only to come out. Those proved huge down the stretch because those could have put the Racers up by as many as six points and could have tremendously increased the pressure for the Tigers to perform.
Instead, they were still alive and, when forward Hayley Frank nailed a 3-pointer with 2:16 left, the Tigers had regained the lead at 66-65. Turner said the ironic thing is that Frank is one of the players she wanted to shoot such a shot at that stage of the game.
“I thought our kids were outstanding (on defense in the fourth quarter). We knew they wanted to pound it inside and, while we lost their shooters at times, our effort on the glass was amazing (with defensive rebounds) and we didn’t give up a lot of second and third-shot opportunities,” she said. “And we got the kids on their team that we wanted to take the shots to take the shots.”
Until Frank’s bomb, the Tigers’ field-goal percentage had dropped below the 50% mark for the first time all night. A few moments later, though, someone that Murray State probably wanted taking a 3-pointer more than Frank supplied what became the knockout the punch. Mama Dembele, who was 0-for-2 from long range until that point of the game, teed up a shot from behind the arc and drained it off a Murray State turnover to increase the lead to four at 69-65.
Dembele then got a steal that allowed teammate Haley Troup to sink two free throws with less than a minute left to up the lead to 71-65.
Murray State guard Macey Turley (16 points) broke a nearly five-minute scoreless stretch for her team with a trey of her own to cut the lead back to three at 71-68, then forward Katelyn Young (21 points) gave the Racers a chance with two free throws to make the score 73-70. But Turley missed a bomb attempt and the Tigers put the game away at the free-throw line.
Aijha Blackwell led Mizzou with 19 points, while Frank and Dembele had 14 and 13 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.