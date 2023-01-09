CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Murray State’s first experience with dealing with the Iowa road swing of the Missouri Valley Conference went less than well Friday night.
Northern Iowa had the first opportunity to host the Racers and used a significant size advantage to full effect as it had a big edge in the paint and cruised to an easy 81-54 win at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. The loss dropped the Racers to 9-3 overall as they took their first loss in Valley play, dropping to 2-1 for the year, while UNI remained perfect in Valley play (3-0) and improved to 8-4 overall.
Even Racers Head Coach Rechelle Turner seemed struck by the Panthers’ size.
“They’re even bigger in person,” she said. “A lot of times, you look a little bigger on the film than you really are but they’re just big and strong and very good at all positions.”
As expected, strong 6-1 forward Grace Boffelli, the current Valley Player of the Week, was a force, scoring a game-high 21 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds for a double-double. She helped spearhead a dominant performance from the Panthers in the paint as they outscored Murray State by a 48-26 margin.
Not showing up really well in the statistics were the contributions of 6-3 forward Cynthia Wolf, who gave the Racers problems throughout the game. She did not score a point but was a major disruption for the Racers as she blocked two shots and also had four rebounds. The Panthers’ other 6-3 player — Rachael Heittola — was also a problem as she scored six points and had two rebounds, along with a steal. Those two players also contributed to the offense by combining for six assists.
What that height did was seriously affect the Racers’ shots as they ended the night 20-of-56 from the field (35.7%).
Much of the damage was done in the second quarter as UNI outscored the Racers, 21-5 after watching their guests cut what had been an early 10-point lead to only 16-12 at the close of the first quarter. This was also where the Racers had their biggest shooting troubles as they went to halftime down 37-17 after going 7-of-28 from the field (25%) and being outscored by 14 points in the paint.
“We can’t score five points in a quarter, but we missed some easy shots. The credit has to go to them, though. They’re just a really good basketball team,” Turner said.
While the night was mostly forgettable for Murray State, there were positives. The second half was significantly better as the Racers, after not even reaching 20 points in the first half, outdid their total for the entire first half in the third quarter, scoring 23 points to go to the final quarter still down 59-40. The Racers also were able to make the game a bit more competitive, trimming the lead to as little as 15 points, only to have the Panthers increase the lead.
Murray State’s effort in the second half also made the statistics much more presentable. Where the Panthers owned an 8-1 lead in second-chance points at halftime (thanks to an 8-1 edge in offensive boards), that disappeared by the end of the game, 12-12, as the Racers won the offensive boards battle, 9-8.
The Racers’ third quarter was also helped by an 8-of-16 performance (50%) from the field. Murray State followed that up with a 5-of-12 effort (41%) in the fourth quarter, but it was not nearly enough to overcome the issues from the first half.
Not helping the Racers’ cause was the emergence of one of UNI’s main weapons — guard Maya McDermott — who did not score a single point in the first half and came back to tally all 10 of her points in the final 20 minutes. Guard Emerson Green also provided 17 points for the Panthers.
Murray State was led by forward Katelyn Young’s 17 points and eight rebounds, while guard Macey Turley ended with 13 points, four rebounds and two steals. Guard Bria Sanders-Woods also ended in double digits with 12 points, five rebounds and a steal.
