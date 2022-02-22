MARTIN, Tenn. — Murray State’s women’s basketball program keeps establishing new landmark accomplishments this season.
Before Saturday’s game against UT Martin, it had been 13 years since a Racer women’s team won 20 games in a season. It had also been eight seasons since the Racers won a game at the Elam Center in Martin, plus no Murray State team had achieved a season sweep of the Skyhawks since the 2008-09 season that ended with the Racers reaching the second round of the WNIT.
All of those boxes are now checked after the Racers claimed an impressive 69-56 win over UTM in which they led from start to finish.
“I felt like everybody stepped up to what they needed to do for us to get the win,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team is now 20-7 overall and 12-4 in OVC play as it pulled into a tie with Tennessee Tech for second place in the conference. UTM, which has had a tougher-than-usual season with both injuries and illnesses, fell to 11-16 overall and 8-8 in OVC play.
However, in examining Saturday’s win, Turner said the building blocks were placed several years earlier. Now in her fifth year with the Racers, she said credit must go to this year’s senior class, which includes three players she coached at Murray High — guards Alexis Burpo, Lex Mayes and Macey Turley. They combined for 32 points, nine assists and 11 rebounds in Saturday’s win.
“I’m extremely proud of this senior class. They have changed this program and we knew they would, given time, but the first thing they did was change the culture. They changed the attitude. They understood that winning is not something that just happens but it’s something you have to work for,” she said.
Murray State took command quickly, building as large as a 12-point lead in the first quarter. UTM used tough medium-range jump shots to spearhead a solid 7-of-9 effort from the field in the second quarter that cut the lead to 39-34 by halftime.
However, those shots stopped falling in the second half as the Racers, as they had from the opening tip, made it very difficult for the Skyhawks to establish inside scoring. For the game, the Skyhawks would score 18 points, while the Racers had a much easier time, ending with 34.
“Our defense was great,” said Turner, whose team limited UTM to 20-of-50 from the field (40%). “We challenged their shots. Our goal was to make them make tough twos, but they’ve got good players that make big shots and can be hard to guard. I thought the adjustments we made at halftime after we saw some film enabled us to challenge their shots more.”
Meanwhile, the Racers were having a much easier time scoring. After UTM center Raegan Johnson got a layup to cut the lead to 41-39 early in the third stanza, Murray State responded with an inside score from Burpo, a 3-pointer from Turley, a follow score from forward Katelyn Young then an inside bucket and 3-pointer from forward Hannah McKay to put Murray State up 53-39. The Racers would maintain a 58-44 edge at the end of the third, then built the lead to as many as 21 points in the final quarter before settling for the final margin.
The win also came despite the Racers experiencing two long-term scoring droughts in the game. The first came in the second quarter, lasting about 5:20. The second might have been fatal a few weeks ago, a 7:28 scoreless streak in the fourth quarter, which had been a scary time for the Racers until the past two weeks when it finished with a strong final quarter at dangerous Tennessee State and out-slugged Austin Peay Wednesday night in an overtime win.
“But that’s the difference in this year’s team. When we’re not scoring, the players are locking in defensively and getting defensive rebounds (Murray State won the rebounding battle by a 33-21 total, with 24 of those boards being on the defensive end),” Turner said. “That’s what has kept us in a lot of games this year and we’ve had way too many lulls like that this year.”
Young is making a huge case for OVC Player of the Year and did little to hurt those chances with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds. McKay continues to be a multi-faceted threat as she ended with 14 points, five boards and two steals. Mayes helped the Racers end a solid 8-of-13 from 3-point range by scoring all 12 of her points from beyond the arc, while Burpo had 11 points, six assists and six assists after being very limited offensively in the win against Peay due to a lower leg injury.
“Today, she was able to lift more. She couldn’t get off the ground the other night. It was like her feet were stuck in cement,” Turner said of Burpo. “When we need a big shot, she’s usually been the one that goes and gets it for us and, combined with her rebounding and passing, she makes us better.
“It’s unbelievable what (Young) is capable of doing and I’m really excited for her and the season she’s had.”
Turley’s presence was also felt Saturday. After missing the win over Peay due to an ankle injury, she returned to the lineup at Martin and managed to score eight points, grab five rebounds and deal three assists in the win.
“Macey is our floor general and, when she’s out there, everything is better. Everybody’s more calm, everybody knows what we’re doing and, if they don’t, she gets them into it,” Turner said.
Mayes’ outside shooting is something Turner has emphasized for several weeks, going as far as to say that when the senior guard is connecting, it makes the Racers almost impossible to defend because of how strong Young, McKay and Burpo are playing down low. Saturday, she pulled within eight made threes of joining Turley in making 200 in her Racer career.
“I’m just fortunate enough to see the balls going in right now,” said Mayes, who has gained consistency from long range the past two weeks.”It’s my teammates finding me when I’m in a rhythm. They’re seeing me striding or see me breaking down with my feet (getting into shooting position) and they’re hitting me at the perfect time. Plus, we’re playing really well right now and that makes you feel more confident.”
