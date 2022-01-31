MURRAY — There is still a lot of basketball to be played this season for Murray State’s women’s team.
And while the goal of winning an Ohio Valley Conference championship is still within reach, something else that is pretty special in its own right has already been determined. With Saturday afternoon’s 77-49 win over Morehead State (1-18, 0-9 OVC), the Racers (15-6, 7-3 OVC) ensured their program of its second straight winning season since the 2007-08 and 2008-09 teams turned the trick.
“There have been a whole lot of players that have come through this program since I got here and helped build the foundation for this,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who is in her fifth year at the helm of her alma mater’s program. “The first couple of years were tough, trying to get everything established and even a lot of players on this team have gone through a lot of valleys to get to this point, so to see them climb out of that and put back-to-back seasons together is something special.
“You’re only as good as the people around you. I have great assistant coaches that get things done every single day, along with not only great players but great parents and great administrative support, so I’m definitely not in this position for any other reason than I have great help.”
There were two things about Saturday’s win that were extra special for the Racers. First, the win puts them only a half-game behind league-leading Belmont for first place in the OVC, but that was not on the minds of the team after the game.
What was is the fact that, unlike the past several games, a lack of fourth-quarter drama meant some players who may not play too many minutes this season were given a chance to show their skills.
“It was great. We just wanted our bench to get in, and we knew we had to handle our business because we wanted everybody to play today,” said guard Bria Sanders-Woods, who did her part for that cause by scoring 12 points, grabbing four rebounds and dealing out three assists off the bench.
And speaking of the bench, forward Jaidah Black continues to show that she is becoming a major counter punch to starter Katelyn Young. Black looked assertive in this game, driving the ball to the basket with authority at times as she scored nine points, grabbed two rebounds and had a big steal before halftime that led to a Hannah McKay score and capped a 5-0 spurt that left Murray State up 38-25, heading to the intermission.
“As the games go on and I’m getting a lot more experience, I’m getting much more comfortable than I was at the beginning of the season,” Black said.
That 5-0 run before the half came after the Eagles had stayed competitive with solid outside shooting. Morehead hit five of its 13 3-point attempts in the first two quarters as attempted treys comprised almost half of their total shots,
In the third quarter, though, the Eagles suddenly were having difficulty connecting, going only 1-of-15 from the field. Meanwhile, Murray State’s strategy from the opening tip was continuing to pay dividends as the Racers hammered the Eagles in the paint, while a couple of bombs were added for good measure, as they went 8-of-10 from the field and led 61-31 at the end of the stanza.
That allowed Turner to breathe easy late in a game for a change.
“Yeah, it doesn’t happen very often with us,” she said with a slight chuckle. “The less drama, the better ... I’m too old for that.
“But it was really special tonight because Jaidah’s parents were here from Texas and were here in person to see her play well. Belle West’s mom was here from Minnesota, so it was a special day for her (as West scored six points off the bench) and we even drew up some plays to get her some shots. But those kids are a big part of our program and our culture wouldn’t be what it is if it wasn’t for players like Belle (a junior forward).”
The usual suspects for the Racers also had strong outings. Young led the charge with 16 points and five rebounds as Murray State owned a 40-14 edge in the paint. Guard Alexis Burpo had 10 points and six rebounds and, speaking of rebounds, McKay only scored four points but grabbed a game-high 11 boards in the win.
