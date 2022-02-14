MOREHEAD – Murray State was expected to handle Ohio Valley Conference opponent Morehead State easily in Saturday’s women’s basketball game and did exactly that at Johnson Arena in Morehead.
Unlike in their first meeting two weeks earlier in Murray, the Racers put the host team in a deep hole early and cruised to a comfortable 72-58 win that improved the Racers to 18-7 overall and 10-4 in OVC play. Morehead dropped to 1-23 overall and remained winless in 14 OVC games.
However, after the game, the biggest point of discussion had little to do with the game. It was a player, Murray State guard Macey Turley, who suffered a game-ending injury to her left ankle near the close of the first quarter.
“She went in and got bumped and came down on someone’s foot,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner of the play that occurred as Turley attempted to drive to the basket. With Turley having to leave the game, teammate Katelyn Young took over as the free-throw shooter and made both tosses to give the Racers a 20-10 lead, heading to the second quarter.
This is the same ankle that Turley injured in late December. She missed only one game.
“As tough as she is, I expect that she’s going to be OK,” said Turner, who knows Turley’s competitiveness quite well, being that she coached the guard for four years at Murray High. “(Murray State trainer) Greg ( ) has already started therapy on her but, once you hurt an ankle and you re-injure it, it’s just never quite the same. I do know that she will be able to take these next few days coning up to get back and get ready to go, and we’re going to take every opportunity to get her well.”
However, should Turley have to miss some games, the Racers’ performance after she left had to be encouraging. Up 10 immediately after the injury, the Racers seemed to use her injury as motivation, dominating the second quarter and heading to halftime up 45-18. The lead would reach as large as 32 points in the third quarter before Morehead’s starters cut the lead to the final margin against the Racer reserves.
“They really rallied around (Turley) and played some good basketball,” said Turner, who used the time for Turley to be taken from the floor to discuss the situation with her players, both to discuss strategy but also to take her team’s emotional temperature. “You kind of have to. Not only is she Macey and we need her, but that’s their best friend down there. It’s my job to make sure I keep this team together and keep them focused.
“It’s what Macey would want.”
Leading the effort for the Racers were Young, a forward, and guard Alexis Burpo, who both scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Burpo also had four assists. Forward Hannah McKay has also had seven rebounds and added eight points.
Turley finished with seven points, while reserve guards Bria Sanders-Woods and Cayson Conner had four and two assists after sharing point-guard duties for Turley.
Saturday’s win did little to improve the Racers’ OVC situation. They remain in fourth place after all of the teams ahead of them won. Murray State trails first-place Belmont by two games with Tennessee Tech and Austin Peay in the second and third, respectively.
“We have four more regular-season games to take care of business and that’s all we can control. We have to take care of us,” Turner said.
