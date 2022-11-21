MURRAY — For most of Saturday night’s game with UT Chattanooga, Murray State’s women’s basketball team had to feel like it was swimming upstream.
The Racers were trailing. Shots were not going into the basket easily. Every time, the Racers were able to get some shots to fall, the Mocs would push their lead to a larger margin.
Yet, the Racers kept coming and that persistence finally paid dividends down the stretch with contributions from numerous sources. Eventually, they finally took the lead and made it hold up in a thrilling 59-56 win at the CFSB Center.
“I don’t have my glasses but I’m pretty sure (her statistics sheet) reads 38 percent (on field-goal attempts) for the game,30% from three and 60% from the foul line. If you had told me before the game that was going to be our shooting percentage, I’d say we’d lost the game,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who then talked about why her team (2-1) managed to overcome those issues.
It had to do with forcing 19 turnovers for UTC (2-3) and winning the points-off-turnovers category by a 17-7 margin. It also involved holding the Mocs’ biggest scoring threat, guard/forward Yazz Wazeerud-Din to 12 points Saturday, seven below her average.
“You know? All through the preseason, I’d been thinking that our identity was on offense. Maybe that’s not our identity,” Turner said, discussing the new defense her team used Saturday that was described as a pressure-zone look. It began appearing in the second quarter and the results were immediate as the Racer guards, especially reserve Bria Sanders-Woods, began attacking UTC’s ball-handlers. The result was several turnovers, most of which resulted in no points, though, because of the Racers’ offensive woes (23% from the field) as UTC took a 25-20 lead into halftime.
However, the turnovers kept coming in the second half and, eventually, the Racers started capitalizing on the mistakes. Forward Katelyn Young (8 points) gave the Racers their first lead of the game — 38-37— with a follow-up score off a turnover with 2:10 left in the third quarter, but UTC righted itself to regain a 40-38 edge, heading to the final stanza.
Guard Macey Turley (15 points) gave Murray State the lead again at 50-49 with a 3-pointer with 5:31 left. Then, reserve forward Jaidah Black’s offensive rebound led to Young’s bomb and a 53-49 lead and Young would return the favor with another big offensive board that resulted in Black’s layup and a 55-51 lead with 2:26 left.
Black then countered a bomb from UTC’s Abbey Cornelius to put the Racers up 57-54, but the Racers were not safe yet. UTC was still within three points in the final seconds, but Addie Porter’s 3-point try at the buzzer bounced off the rim.
Black ended with five points and three huge rebounds, two of which were offensive.
“Rebounding is about heart and grit. That’s my role,” Black said. “The biggest thing today was having somebody step up.”
Woods ended the night with four points but added three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. However, she said she was not totally happy with her play.
“I’m not going to go over two-of-six at the foul line,” she said, lamenting about her performance at the charity stripe. When asked to grade her performance Saturday night on a scale of 1 to 10, she originally said 6. “Off that, I might even give myself a 5.5. I expect better for myself and my team, so I’m not going to lower my standard because it was a good day gamewise.”
