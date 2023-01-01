MURRAY — While Murray State’s women’s basketball program has made very strong strides in the past two seasons, the times it has experienced difficulty have come in the fourth quarter.
The Racers swallowed four very tough losses last season after being unable to hold fourth-quarter leads and made things very hard on themselves in a few other games they won, but suddenly found themselves in late battles. There also was last month’s loss to former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, after leading by 20 points in the opening quarter and still having a lead as the fourth quarter arrived.
Sunday, the Racers showed they may be finally getting this fourth quarter thing under control. They held only a three-point lead, heading to the final 10 minutes against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Valparaiso. Then, they opened with a 19-1 run to pave the way to what became an easy 67-48 win that moved Murray State to 2-0 in their inaugural Valley season.
“I was looking at some stats before the game and it seems like the first and third quarters have been our best offensive outputs and we really didn’t score the ball as well in the fourth quarter, so to see us do that today is exceptional,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team (9-2 overall, 2-0 in The Valley) outscored the Beacons (2-8, 0-2) by a 21-5 margin in the final 10 minutes Sunday.
And while the Racers continued to exhibit their calling card so far this season — defense, limiting the Beacons to only 2-of-14 (14%) from the field — in the fourth quarter, the offense was outstanding. Murray State was a sizzling 8-of-11 from the field and it started in rousing fashion with a driving layup from guard Bria Sanders-Woods, a conventional three-point play from forward Katelyn Young, another short basket for Young and a Sanders-Woods 3-pointer that put the Racers up 57-44 with 6:32 left.
This was part of a career day for Sanders-Woods as she matched her best scoring output with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from behind the arc.
“I was just doing everything I can to give my team a spark. We need those sparks in order to get into the game and I was trying to get that today,” said Sanders-Woods, who took the ball to basket off several times off drives that started from the top of the key and ended with scores on layups.
That was made possible because Valpo was so concerned about the Racers’ ability to hit threes, especially guards Macey Turley (seven points) and Jordyn Hughes, who seemed to supply the knockout punch with a bomb that increased the lead to 60-44.
“They were chasing us a lot and that opened a lot of driving lanes for Bria and for (Young, who also did damage on drives from the left side). I think it helps us when defenders start getting attached to me or Macey,” said Hughes, who then benefitted from Valpo having to guard the inside as she was left wide open for the three from the left side.
Things were not as easy for the Racers in the first three quarters as they were unable to shake Valpo, which always seemed able to stay close after it appeared the Racers were on the verge of putting the Beacons in a deep hole. A big reason for this was the play of Valpo guard Olivia Brown, who had 15 points in the first three quarters. However, she was called for her fourth foul late in the third and was on the bench as Murray State started its game-clinching surge in the fourth.
“She shot the ball extremely well today, so getting her off the floor definitely helped,” Turner said, adding that Valpo presented a big challenge for her defense. “They’re going to play five out (as in spreading five players outside of the paint) because they don’t have a true post and we do. They’re going to shoot anywhere from twenty to thirty threes per game, so we have to cover the three-point line and they made some in the first half (6-of-12, to be exact) but, in the fourth quarter, I thought we really shut that down (0-for-5 as the Racers really pressured the outside).”
While Sanders-Woods and Young were the only players scoring in double digits, the Racers got big efforts in other areas. Forward Hannah McKay almost had her second straight double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, as well as three assists, a blocked shot and a steal. Guard Alexis Burpo had six points but also contributed four boards, three assists and a blocked shot. n
