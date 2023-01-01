Sanders-Woods for three

Murray State guard Bria Sanders-Woods (21, shown Friday night against Illinois-Chicago) matched her career high Sunday with 19 points in a win over Valparaiso at the CFSB Center.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — While Murray State’s women’s basketball program has made very strong strides in the past two seasons, the times it has experienced difficulty have come in the fourth quarter.

The Racers swallowed four very tough losses last season after being unable to hold fourth-quarter leads and made things very hard on themselves in a few other games they won, but suddenly found themselves in late battles. There also was last month’s loss to former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, after leading by 20 points in the opening quarter and still having a lead as the fourth quarter arrived.