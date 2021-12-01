EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner’s 60th women’s basketball win Tuesday night was one to remember for a number of reasons.
However, it probably could best be remembered for something Turner and her staff have brought to this program and its players — maturity under pressure. The Racers faced plenty of it against host Evansville, but stood tall at the most important times.
No time was more important than with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. Faced with inbounding the ball under its own basket, Murray State put together a play that dripped of maturity, resulting in it not only breaking the Purple Aces’ withering full-court pressure defense but a layup for forward Hannah McKay that extended the Racers’ lead to a comfortable eight points as they went on to an 85-77 win that moved them to 6-1 on the season and made Turner the second-fastest coach in program history to reach 60 career wins.
“You’re only so good as the people around you and I’ve been surrounded by outstanding assistant coaches that have put this roster together. They’ve developed these players and they have loved these kids and been servant leaders for them,” Turner said, deflecting credit to others when it came to passing Dew Drop Rowlett for fourth on the program’s all-time coaching wins list.
“This is just a super win for us. We knew this was going to be our toughest road challenge of the year so far. You could see that from watching (Evansville) on the film. I was really pleased with our effort tonight and I thought, at times, we could’ve broken when they made big runs (particularly at the beginning of the third quarter when Evansville cut a 10-point halftime deficit to just three) but we continued to remain poised and get things done and get the ball to the right people’s hands.
“We also had a lot of people making plays and we constantly gave great effort, especially on rebounds (where the Racers owned a 55-32 edge) and our willingness to take their punches was a big difference in this year’s team and teams of the past.”
Evansville (4-2) charged from the gate and took an early six-point lead despite good work from Racers forward Katelyn Young, who had her team’s first nine points. That is when the Racers’ other main scoring threat, guard Macey Turley and her deadly accuracy from 3-point range introduced themselves to the situation.
Turley dropped four bombs on the Aces to swing the game in Murray State’s favor as it led 25-21 at the end of the first quarter. That lead would swell to as large as 12 points in the second quarter before the Racers settled for a 45-35 edge at the intermission.
Turley ended the half with 18 of her game-high 29 points, while Young went to halftime with 17 of her career-high 28 points. This came after Turley had an off day from long distance on Saturday, going only 3-of-10 from the field and 1-of-3 from three range in an easy win over Alabama A&M in Murray.
“She’s a gamer. You’re not going to keep her down. She’s not going to have two bad nights in a row like that,” Turner said of Turley.
Meanwhile, Young was getting the job done in other areas. She had 13 rebounds Tuesday against much taller opposition. She also helped lead the Racers’ solid free-throw performance, going 8-of-12 as the Racers finished 31-of-38 on the night, while the Aces were only 16-of-26.
Oh yeah, Young was perfect, 10-of-10, from the field.
“I don’t think so,” Young said as she was asked if she could remember having a game where she did not miss a shot. She also was asked about her first basket of the fourth quarter, off a neat spin move, that led to a conventional three-point play and the sophomore flashing a huge smile.
“Macey (who had the assist on the play) was over there hyping me up and everybody on the bench was hyping me up. I just had to smile.”
Young, though, also had reason to smile when it came to her teammates, who continue to produce. McKay just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, as well as four assists. Guard Alexis Burpo did have a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, forward Jaidah Black did not score but had five rebounds and an assist off the bench, while guard Lex Mayes, back from an illness, had her best game since her return, five points and a rebound.
"The biggest key is our supporting players (around Turley and Young)," Turner said of how watching the growth of this year’s team is not just pleasing to her as a coach, but just as a person.
“I love to come to work every day because I can’t wait to see these kids. Winning is fun,but it’s even better when you win with people you love.”
The Aces, much improved this season in their own right, were led by guard Myia Clark’s 19 points, forward Abby Feit’s 18 points, guard Je’Naiya Davis’ 13 points and guard Elly Morgan’s 12 points.
