MOREHEAD — The last time Murray State’s women’s basketball team faced Morehead State, the Racers started a bit slow.
Oh they won easily, but a hot-shooting Eagles team was very competitive before it cooled off and fell way behind. In Saturday afternoon’s rematch in Morehead, there was no such early drama.
Murray State took command quickly, building a 27-point halftime lead, and cruised to a 72-58 win at Johnson Arena that kept the Racers in the thick of the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title race. Murray State is now 18-7 and 10-4 in OVC play as it gears for a monster matchup Wednesday against rival Austin Peay in Murray.
For the second straight game, two Racers tied for game-high scoring honors as forward Katelyn Young and guard Alexis Burpo each scored 19 points and were taken out of the game with about two minutes left in the third quarter as Head Coach Rechelle Turner played her bench the entire final 12 minutes.
With Saturday’s developments, Murray State did not gain any spots in the OVC standings, where it remained fourth. Austin Peay handled Tennessee State to remain in third place by a half-game, while Tennessee Tech escaped pesky Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to maintain second by a full game over the Racers. Belmont won at Southeast Missouri to stay two games ahead of Murray State.
