COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — One week after watching Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball foe Tennessee Tech come back from a fourth-quarter deficit to win on their home court, the Murray State’s Lady Racers were given an unexpected chance to gain a measure of revenge.
After having games on Thursday and Saturday postponed after its opponents had issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, Murray State learned late Thursday that it was getting its return shot at Tech much earlier than anticipated. Needless to say, the Racers were ready.
Bolstered by a much stronger defensive effort than it had given in the first meeting, Murray State not only beat the Golden Eagles Saturday, they crushed them, 70-45, on their home court inside the Eblen Center in Cookeville.
“There’s been a lot going on, with the weather (a snow event in Murray late in the week), the cancellations and being told late in the afternoon (Thursday) that we’re going to Tech. For these kids, though, to come together and put this performance together was special,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team moved to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the OVC.
“We did some defensive changes I think that helped make them do what they didn’t want to do, and we switched up our ball-screen defense in a way where we were able to handle the actions that hurt us last time.”
Hurting Murray State the most last time was Tech guard Jada Guinn, who almost had a triple-double in the win at Murray. Saturday, she was a non-factor, ending with only two points on a day the Golden Eagles (7-7, 2-2) were 15-of-64 (29.6%) from the field.
These troubles were evident early as Tech was outscored 18-3 in the decisive second quarter that sent Murray State to halftime up by a stunning 34-13 count. And while Tech was struggling mightily, Murray State was having much more success with its own offense, as it would end the game 29-of-50 (58%) from the field and spent much of the first half in the 70% range.
Murray State also was very unselfish with the ball, ending with a whopping 24 assists on a day many of those feeds resulted in easy baskets as the Racers outscored Tech 52-16 in the paint. Guard Macey Turley led the Racers with seven assists to go with her nine points.
Something else the Racers did in this game was keep Tech from doing damage on the offensive glass, as it had in Murray. In the rematch, the Racers did lose the offensive rebound battle, 11-8, but won the second-chance-points stat line, 8-5. Overall, the Racers outrebounded Tech by a 36-25 margin.
“That first loss? I think it might’ve been something we needed,” said Racer forward Hannah McKay, who had a big day with 16 points, five assists and two rebounds. “We just came into this game and left everything on the floor.”
Forward Katelyn Young led Murray State with 19 points, eight boards and four assists, guard Alexis Burpo had 13 points, four rebounds and five assists. Tech was led by forward Anna Walker’s 16 points. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.