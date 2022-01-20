MURRAY — In a season that is being increasingly laced with “never-has-happened-before” event, Murray State’s basketball women face such an occasion today.
That is when the Racers (12-5, 4-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play) will, for the second time this season, play the team that it last faced on the hardwood in back-to-back tilts. The only difference with today is they are seeing that opponent three days later as Eastern Illinois (6-9, 1-3 OVC) comes to the CFSB Center after the two teams met Monday in Charleston, Illinois.
And though that game became quite tense at the end, the Racers want the same result today, a win.
“I think it reiterates the points we try to make with (the players) that it’s never over, you can’t take any possessions for granted and, once you get people down, you can’t let up,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team built a 14-point lead in the third quarter only to have the feisty Panthers mount a late charge that twice cut the lead to one point before the Racers left Lantz Arena 80-71 winners.
“You’ve got to keep doing the things that got you the lead and, sometimes, we try to play not to lose the game instead of going ahead and winning the game, but these are all learning experiences. When you can win the game, while learning these things, that’s a bonus.”
The Racers currently are tied with Austin Peay for third place in the OVC behind Belmont, who used a strong fourth quarter to beat them by 15 points Saturday in Nashville and surprising Tennessee State, who the Racers defeated a week ago in Murray. The EIU game is the first of two home contests for the Racers this weekend as they face UT Martin Saturday before a road trip to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Monday.
Wins in all three of those games would put the Racers at 7-2 in conference and in a strong position to stay in contact with Belmont in pursuit of a regular-season title and the league’s top seed in the OVC Tournament.
However, while that may be what Murray State fans want to discuss, it is not at all how the Racers themselves are approaching it.
“We don’t talk about the record very much,” said Racer point guard Macey Turley, who, along with forward Katelyn Young, had a game-high 18 points in Monday’s win at Charleston. “We talk about being 1-0 that night. And we’ll go into Saturday night (with UT Martin) wanting to be 1-0 then, and continue to do that for 14 more games.”
The here and now is what matters today and that means dealing with an EIU team certain to be feeling confident after making the Racers sweat down the stretch Monday. Turner said, though, that she was not surprised that the Panthers proved so hard to kill on their home court.
“Their team plays hard. They’re very formidable every single time you play them. It’s never easy,” she said, noting that the Racers’ gameplan, controlling the Panthers’ top two scorers — guard Lariah Washington and forward/center Abby Wahl — worked very well as they combined to score only 11 points.
The problem was other players stepped into the forefront. These included guards Julia Bengston and Jordyn Hughes, who had 15 and 14 points each. However, the unquestioned biggest problem for Murray State was reserve forward Taris Thornton, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, grabbed six rebounds with three on the offensive side, and made a number of effort plays to keep possessions alive.
“She’s a freshman and she’s very athletic and is a really good addition for them this year,” Turner said. “They way they play, though, makes it hard to defend them. They’ve got an inside presence (with the 6-1 Wahl), they’ve got players who can beat you off the dribble and they have players who can make shots, so you kind of have to pick your poison.
“There were opportunities there for us to put the game away and we didn’t, but I think that’s promising for us going into (today), knowing that if we can chance some things and make some adjustments and, of course, do the things that we do well, I feel like we’ve got a good chance at home.”
One thing Murray State does not want to see change today is its offensive production. Monday, the Racers put all five starters in double figures (forward Hannah McKay and guard Alexis Burpo had 14 points each and guard Lex Mayes had 11, including three big 3-pointers in the second half) as they were 30-of-52 from the field (57.7%) and 8-of-17 from 3-point range (47.1%).
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
