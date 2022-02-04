MURRAY — Anyone who has followed Murray State’s women’s basketball series with Southern Illinois Universtity-Edwardsville knows one thing ... expect drama.
There was plenty of it in the teams’ last meeting in Edwardsville, Illinois about two weeks ago. That was when Murray State seemed to have things in hand with an 11-point lead with about three minutes to go, only to have the Cougars explode with a rally that tied the game with 10 seconds left. That was just enough time, though for Racer guard Macey Turley to save the day with a layup that gave the Racers a thrilling 84-82 win.
And that is par for the course in this series. Most games are tight.
“I don’t know what it is about us that brings out their best, but it seems to always happen that way with them,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team may be shooting for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference when it faces the Cougars again in a game scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at the CFSB Center in Murray.
The Racers were facing OVC foe Austin Peay Thursday afternoon in a game that started after press time. Murray State was 15-6, 7-3 and in third place in OVC play, as that game tipped, only a game behind first-place Tennessee Tech, with whom the Racers have already split their season series.
“They’re a thorn in our side for sure,” Turner said of the Cougars, who have shown pop since the close loss to Murray State on their home court. In fact, in their next game, they upended a Tennessee State team that had been the talk of the OVC after winning only one game last season.
In the last meeting, SIUE (9-12, 5-5 in OVC play) was kept alive by guard Gabby Nikitinaite, who had 23 points to lead all scorers, including a 3-of-7 effort from 3-point range. Forward Allie Troeckler had 16 points and that was because she was 8-of-10 from the field, all on close shots.
Guard Prima Chellis had 15 points and the Cougars got a big night off the bench from guard Mikia Keith,who had 10 points with two of her baskets coming from long range.
SIUE was in seventh place in the conference on Thursday and will remain there as its game with Eastern Illinois that was to have been played that day was postponed.
Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
