MURRAY — If there are two teams with whom Murray State’s women would like to even the score on the basketball court, it is the two they will see this weekend.
Southern Illinois lies ahead on Sunday in Carbondale and it was the Salukis that probably had the biggest part in what became a seven-game losing streak for the Racers in January. However, the team they face tonight in Springfield, Missouri might appear in brighter red on the schedule.
This would be the Missouri State team that came to Murray less than 48 hours after the loss to SIU and physically overwhelmed the Racers, 77-61, in a game where the Lady Bears (16-7 overall and 11-3 in league play and tied with Belmont for second) led by as many as 28 points. That accelerated the free fall that took the Racers from 4-2 and running with the Missouri Valley Conference’s best teams all the way to 4-9 before Sunday’s badly-needed blowout of Evansville stopped the skid at seven games.
Now, the Racers are looking to regain momentum as The Valley Tournament looms in the not-so-far distance.
“We’re just focused on ourselves and moving forward and helping this basketball team finish the season as strong as possible,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team, now 12-11 overall, still can make a surge to the upper half of The Valley field. Murray State is tied with Evansville and Indiana State in fifth place. That is only a game behind SIU and Illinois-Chicago for fourth.
“Missouri State is also the only team (in that losing streak) to blow us out. The rest of them, we were in the game. Now, I could look back and go ‘coulda, shoulda, woulda, and say that we could easily have been 9-5 instead of 5-9, but that’s not where we’re at. Hopefully, we can learn, grow and adjust in these six games.
“Oh yeah, seven straight losses are difficult on you mentally and physically and it makes you question, ‘Is anything I’m doing working? Is the hard work going to pay off? What do we have to do to make this change?’”
A repeat of Sunday would be a great start. Murray State beat an Evansville team that inflicted the third loss of the streak in a tight affair at Evansville by 20 points in a game where Turner unveiled a new look. Not only did she alter the starting lineup, with usual reserves Cayson Conner and Briley Pena, both guards, and forward Jaidah Black opening on the court, but she also rotated in four, even five new players at a pace of every four minutes.
The plan seemed to work well and noticeable in postgame comments was how players said they felt fresher after the game. Usual starting guard Bria Sanders-Woods seemed quite comfortable with her new role, scoring 10 points. Pena, who has fast become one of the Racers’ most improved players, only hit one of her 3-point attempts, but was all over the floor on defense and had three steals.
Then, there was reliable forward Katelyn Young, who may have been the biggest beneficiary of the new strategy, playing an energy-saving 29 minutes and matching that number with her scoring total. It started with Young hitting outside shots, then went to the paint late in a first half where she scored 24 of those points.
Turner said against a much bigger Missouri State team tonight, there is little secret that she has to take the ball outside and make the Lady Bears post players that have to move.
“Their size and physicality gives her trouble,” Turner said of how the Lady Bears have two post players who stand 6’3”. “We’re going to try to move her outside and have them guard her away from the basket and, if we do go inside, we’ve got to hit her off the move so she’s not a stationary target and can be doubled.
“It is frustrating for her. When you’ve been among the biggest players (in the Racers’ former league, the Ohio Valley Conference) and you’re able to bully everybody we play, then we go to a league where she is really not very big compared to other posts? That’s tough, but we have to utilize her strength.
“So they’re obviously bigger and more physical than us and we’ve got to find a way to combat that. But excuses? We’re not making any and we understand that, the second time around, maybe we can make adjustments.”
Tonight’s game can be heard on WNBS 97.9 with Jeremy Rose on the call, starting at 6 from Springfield. The game is also available for viewing on ESPN+..
