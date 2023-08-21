BSW

Murray State guard Bria Sanders-Woods (21) dribbles the ball against Bradley last season in Murray.

 Murray State Athletics file photo

MURRAY — Murray State women’s basketball has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season that includes two Power Five matchups and five games inside the CFSB Center.

“We have a mix of talented veterans and a gifted group of newcomers on our roster and they will all be tested under pressure right out of the gate with two of our first three games being opponents from the (Southeastern Conference) and the Big Ten,” head coach Rechelle Turner said. “It is critical that our players face uncomfortable situations early and often if they are to be fully prepared for Missouri Valley Conference play.”

Tags

Recommended for you