MURRAY — Murray State women’s basketball has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season that includes two Power Five matchups and five games inside the CFSB Center.
“We have a mix of talented veterans and a gifted group of newcomers on our roster and they will all be tested under pressure right out of the gate with two of our first three games being opponents from the (Southeastern Conference) and the Big Ten,” head coach Rechelle Turner said. “It is critical that our players face uncomfortable situations early and often if they are to be fully prepared for Missouri Valley Conference play.”
The Racers will open non-conference play in an exhibition against Lindsey Wilson at the CFSB Center on Nov. 2. They will then travel to face SEC foe Arkansas on Nov. 10. After playing host to Cumberland on Nov. 14, MSU will go back on the road for their second Power Five matchup of the season, and it is one of the teams that earned a No. 1 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament — Big 10 superpower Indiana — on Nov. 17 in Bloomington, Indiana.
During Thanksgiving week, the Racers are set to host Bellarmine (Nov. 21) and stay home the next week to face UT Martin (Nov. 28). These are both opponents the Racers faced during the 2022-23 non-conference slate as well.
Two others teams the Racers played last season — Southern Indiana (Dec. 1) and Austin Peay (Dec. 9) — will tip off the final month of 2023. Little Rock (Dec. 14) will be the Racers’ final home non-conference game before they travel to Western Carolina (Dec. 18) to wrap up non-conference play.
The 2023-24 Missouri Valley Conference schedule will be released when available.
