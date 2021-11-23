ITTA BENA, Miss. — Two weeks after enjoying a home-court advantage driven mainly by local school children, Murray State’s women’s basketball team gets to experience the other side of that type of situation this morning.
That is when the Racers take the role of the visiting team for an 11 a.m. tipoff against Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Mississippi, for a game being billed as “education day” with students kindergarten-through-12th grade receiving free admission. That means, this time, the loud voices of children will be in support of the host Delta Devilettes and doing their best to affect the Racers, who are on a two-game winning streak.
“Mississippi Valley State is a tough place to play and it’s going to be an 11 o’clock start, so those kids will be loud and have a lot of energy. Plus, with Mississippi Valley State, they’re a team that can do a lot of things to you athletically,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team is 1-1 on the road so far this season.
The Racers fell 76-70 at Southeastern Conference representative Missouri before playing very well in a 78-55 win at Chattanooga on Friday night.
Murray State (3-1) had four players score in double digits, with Murray High alums Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo, both guards, leading the attack with 18 points each.
Miss Valley enters today’s game 0-2 on the season but seems to have improved from game to game. After losing by 50 to SEC member Ole Miss in their opener, the Devilettes were competitive in a 76-62 loss at Alabama-Birmingham on Friday in which they were outscored by only five points in the second half.
The Devilettes are led in scoring by guard Zakiah Mahoney, who had 23 point in the loss to UAB.
Against Chattanooga, Murray State shot 51.2% from the field and was a solid 7-of-12 from behind the three-point stripe. Murray State also did a good job of keeping the Mocs from reaching the foul stripe, limiting them to only nine attempts in the entire game after they had been averaging 26.
Today will mark the eighth all-time meeting between the Racers and the Devilettes with Murray State leading the series, 6-1. The Racers have won both of the previous meetings in Itta Bena and Turner is 3-0 over Miss Valley Head Coach Ashley Walker-Johnson.
