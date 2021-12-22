GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Outgunned both in size and quickness, Murray State had to do all of the little things right to have a shot at beating Southeastern Conference representative Florida in Tuesday afternoon’s women’s basketball tilt at Exact Arena/Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville.
In the first half, the Racers did enough to stay competitive, despite having a tough time shooting, as expected. They were only down five points and in a good position.
Then, slowly buy surely, two of those so-called “little things” began multiplying, Florida’s strength on the offensive glass and turnovers. Eventually, those became too much to overcome as the Gators pulled away to a 67-51 win.
“The difference in the game was, and it’s an astonishing number, but 42 times we had to guard them more than they had to guard us. That’s 25 turnovers and 17 offensive boards,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team fell to 8-3 on the season, while the Gators moved to 10-3. “When you give a team 42 extra possessions, I don’t care if they’re in the SEC, I don’t care what conference they’re in, they’re going to beat you.
“Credit to them, I thought they ratcheted up their intensity in the second half. They beat us to the ball, they beat us on the glass. They kind of beat us up in every area.”
This also accounted for why the Gators were able to win despite a poor shooting day. Florida ended 25-of-76 from the field (36.8%), a number that usually results in a loss. However, the Racers were no better, shooting 17-of-48 (35.4%) overall and only 3-of-16 (18.8%) from 3-point range.
“They just get after you and they male nothing easy and we told the kids that they’re not going to bring the ball up without pressure and they’re not going to try to get open without pressure and, everywhere they turn, there’s going to be pressure,” Turner said “They do a good job using their athleticism, using their length to put pressure on you.
“A lot of times, we’re used to getting two-hand calls (known as hand checks, commonly called fouls in the Racers’ Ohio Valley Conference domain), but it was really physical out there today and we never really adjusted to the physicality of the game.
“But it’s a learning experience for us and this was a great opportunity for us to come in against a great team and learn something about ourselves. I feel like we’ll learn from this and grow from this.”
Yet, in spite of its troubles, Murray State was in the game in the fourth quarter. And after guard Macey Turley scored to pull the Racers within 49-39 at the beginning of the final stanza, they were in position to make a game of it.
Instead, the Gators scored five points off Racer turnovers during an 11-2 run that took the lead to 58-41 with 6:27 left on a Kiara Smith follow score, part of a day where the Gators outscored the Racers 16-8 in second-chance points. Florida also owned a 22-10 edge in points off turnovers.
In the first half, the Racers had 13 turnovers, but Florida could only convert those into nine points. The Racers also won the rebounding battle in the first half (25-24) and actually led in second-chance points, 1-0, despite Florida owning a 9-5 edge in offensive rebounds.
“We rebounded tremendously in the first half, which allowed us to be in the game,” Turner said. “Yes, we had turnovers but we were able to turn those into stops. In the second half, you can’t guard layups and you can’t guard offensive rebounds.”
Florida was led in scoring by 6-1 guard/forward Lavender Briggs, who had 12 points and was backed by reserve guard Alberte Rimdal, who had 11 points and Smith with 10.
Murray State got 14 points from guard Macey Turley, while guard Alexis Burpo had 11 and guard Bria Sanders-Woods had 10 in a reserve role as she hit double figures for the first time since returning to the team from a knee injury that occurred last season. Forward Hannah McKay only had four points, but she led all players Tuesday with 12 rebounds, while Burpo had seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.