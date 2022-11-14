WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An early burst by Big 10 power Purdue set the tone for the rest of the afternoon as the Boilermakers powered their way to a 90-61 win over Murray State Sunday at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers (2-0) hit their first four shots from the field in taking an early 9-4 lead. That lead was at seven points by the end of the quarter and would grow to as many as 20 at 40-20 late in the second quarter before the Racers (1-1) managed to close the half on a 7-0 run that drew them within 13 points.