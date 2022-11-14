WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An early burst by Big 10 power Purdue set the tone for the rest of the afternoon as the Boilermakers powered their way to a 90-61 win over Murray State Sunday at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers (2-0) hit their first four shots from the field in taking an early 9-4 lead. That lead was at seven points by the end of the quarter and would grow to as many as 20 at 40-20 late in the second quarter before the Racers (1-1) managed to close the half on a 7-0 run that drew them within 13 points.
One reason for Purdue’s success was that it had a major size advantage, particularly out front, which it used to full effect.
Able to see over the smaller Racers, Purdue’s guards had a much easier time getting shots as the host team finished 35-for-69 (50.7%) from the field. Lasha Petree, a 6-0 guard, was 9-of-14 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range and ended with a game-high 23 points. Caitlyn Harper, even taller as a 6-2 forward/guard, had 17 points, while Madison Layden, a 6-1 guard, had 15 points and hit three bombs of her own.
That size also showed on the boards as Purdue won the rebounding battle, 39-27, with 12 of those coming on the offensive end.
Still, the Racers had some good moments. The run before halftime was one of these as the Racers made sure the game remained competitive. Forward Katelyn Young’s three-point play and a driving layup from guard Bria Sanders-Woods keyed that surge.
Twice, the Racers cut the lead to 11 in the opening seconds of the third quarter on a short basket from forward Hannah McKay and one of guard Jordyn Hughes’ three 3-pointers on the day. Soon, though, Purdue regained control and would push the lead to 66-47 by the close of the third.
McKay led the Racers with 13 points and five rebounds, while Hughes had 11 points and guard Alexis Burpo had 10 points and six rebounds.
