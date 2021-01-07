MURRAY — After a holiday break and two consecutive postponements, the Murray State women’s basketball team will finally return to action Thursday at Lantz Arena in Charleston at 4:30 p.m. against Eastern Illinois on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno radio app.
Scouting The Panthers
Eastern Illinois enters Thursday’s match-up at 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the OVC. The Panthers won their OVC opener against SIUE, but fell in their last two games to Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech.
Abby Wahl currently leads EIU in scoring at 15.6 points per game and in rebounding at 9.9 per game. Lariah Washington follows Wahl in scoring at 15.5 points, while Karle Pace and Morgan Litwiller are next in line for the Panthers at 13.6 and 10.3 points per game.
Thursday’s match-up will be between the two best offenses in the OVC, as Murray State enters at 77.2 points per game, while EIU averages 72.0 points per game. The Panthers also lead the league in 3-pointers made with 63 for a 3-point percentage of 36.8. In addition to their shooting prowess, offense is a team endeavor for EIU as they currently lead the OVC in assists (128), assists per game (16.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.01:1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.