CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — After an emotionally-draining loss to Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champion Belmont Thursday night on their home court, the Murray State Racers could have been in a bad spot for its women's basketball contest at Southeast Missouri.
Instead, Murray State gave more evidence as to how the Rechelle Turner era of the program continues to give signs of a very bright future. The days of letdowns after a tough loss are over and this was displayed in a big way as the Racers romped to an easy 86-54 win at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The win ends Murray State's regular season with an overall record of 21-8 and an OVC mark of 13-5, both of which are far and away the best marks Turner has achieved in her five years as head coach. SEMO fell to 6-23 overall and 2-16 in OVC play.
This one was over quickly as the Racers took a 25-11 lead into the second quarter and had built it to 44-23 at halftime. From there, the lead morphed, reaching as large as 37 points before Murray State settled for the final margin.
This marks only the fourth time in school history that the Racers have won 21 games in a season. The win also locks Murray State into the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye for next week's OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana after Eastern Illinois ensured that with a win over fourth-place Austin Peay.
The Racers were once again led by sophomore forward Katelyn Young, who continues to make an argument for OVC Player of the Year, with 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field, as well as seven rebounds. She was backed by senior guard Macey Turley's 12 points.
It was also a day that saw some of the reserve Racers have big moments as senior guard Raegan Blackburn hit two 3-pointers and forward Isabelle West also scored on a 3-point jumper, sending the Racer starters and coaching staff into a frenzy from the sideline.
SEMO forward Kennadi Watkins had 12 points in the loss.
