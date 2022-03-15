MURRAY — The season for the Murray State women’s basketball team is not quite over.
Sunday evening, the Racers learned that they had been included in the 64-team field that comprises the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. Monday afternoon, they learned that they would be facing a Southeastern Conference opponent for the third time this season as they will head to Music City USA, Nashville, for a Thursday evening encounter with Vanderbilt. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., which means the women’s game should be ending at about the same time the men are tipping off with San Francisco in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
“I think we thought we had a chance,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team (22-9) gathered for Sunday’s announcement at the Gene W. Ray Basketball Center. The very vocal reaction when the Racers’ name appeared on a video feed to unveil the WNIT field spoke volumes. “We’d been practicing all of last week, mostly to stay motivated and in shape, but when (‘Murray State’) did pop up on the screen with the other WNIT entries, I think it really hit out players and the excitement was there.
“I think they’re starting to understand how big of a deal this is because we haven’t had postseason play for women’s basketball here since 2009, so it’s been a long time coming.”
Thursday marks a chance for the Racers to write a more positive ending to their season. Their last game resulted in a disappointing 68-62 loss to Tennessee Tech in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, where Murray State had the lead up until the final five minutes. On the positive side, this marked the second straight year for the Racers to go to Evansville, Indiana and win a game in the OVC Tournament, a sign of the improvement being made with the program. Murray State was 13-5 in OVC play this season, good for third place and far and away the best mark of Turner’s five years at the Racer helm.
And with the Racers heading to the higher-caliber Missouri Valley Conference next year, Turner said this week is part of the process in trying to lift the program to an even higher level.
“From here on, (postseason play) is the goal, and if you’re going to compete in that conference, you have to compete for postseason play or you won’t even be in the conversation,” she said.
“This is part of our process to build a championship program, so this is great for our recruiting, great for our brand and helping us get our program out there as much as possible.”
