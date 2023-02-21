SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Murray State’s women’s basketball team very well may have played its best game of its inaugural season in Missouri Valley Conference play on Friday night.
And it was not enough to win. Maybe a bad call kept the Racers from having a chance to win its rematch at Missouri State in regulation. Maybe it didn’t.
All one needed to see was the final score, 92-86 in double overtime, in a very well-played game against the same team that basically tossed the Racers around like a rag doll a month earlier in Murray.
“We fought hard. Our kids played hard. They never gave in and just made big play after big play and made big shot after big shot,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team (12-12 overall, 5-10 in Valley play with the loss) allowed the Lady Bears (17-7, 12-3 in The Valley) to lead by almost 30 points at times in the first game at Murray before settling for a 77-61 final margin of defeat. That was the second of seven straight losses Murray State would sustain after starting The Valley season 4-2.
Friday night, there were no such similarities. Missouri State did grab as much as a 10-point lead in the second quarter when the Racers experienced an almost five-minute scoring drought. By halftime, though, that lead was down to seven points, 39-32, on its way to being cut to five — 58-53 — by the time the third quarter had ended.
Then, much to the surprised horror of the home fans in the Great Southern Bank Arena, their team, who had won so easily in the first meeting, suddenly was having to find ways to even stay alive. The Racers chased the Lady Bears at the end of regulation and caught them.
Murray State outscored the Lady Bears 13-5 in the final five minutes to send the game to overtime. And if not for Murray State forward Katelyn Young being called for a questionable charging foul with 0.7 seconds left, the Racers very well might have won in regulation with Young being a high-percentage foul shooter.
“For it to come down to some of the calls that were made, that was tough. But that’s part of it,” said Turner.
However, credit must be given to Missouri State, particularly 6’3” center Jade Masogayo. Every time it seemed the Lady Bears needed a play, she was there to make it. She had 19 points, several of which came off offensive rebounds, of which she had five (she had 11 total), and she had five huge steals as her length created big problems for the Racers in the half court.
Missouri State put five players in double figures with guard Aniya Thomas leading the way with 23 points. That included four giant 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter and a crucial one in the first overtime that eventually sent the game to overtime No. 2 tied at 80-80. She was hitting 27% from three before Friday.
There was also guard Paige Rocca, who always seemed to hit a huge shot to answer big Racer scores. She had 15 points.
Young, who could not do anything with Missouri State’s size in Murray, was her usual self Friday, scoring a game-high 34 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Turley had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals and forward Hannah McKay, battling back trouble all week, had 15 points and nine boards.
And the Racers had a chance in the final OT. McKay hit her fifth bomb to put them up 86-84 with about two minutes left. However, Lady Bears guard Sydney Wilson (16 points) scored at the other end to tie the game, then a Wilson bomb off a turnover gave the Lady Bears the lead for good at 89-86. The Lady Bears put the game away when Masogayo went 1-of-2 at the line after a second-chance opportunity (Missouri State won the offensive rebound battle, 20-12) and Wilson added two more free throws.
“I just felt like our kids really answered the call tonight. There was a lot of self-sacrifice and a lot of kids just giving their all. This is the kind of effort that we need. This is a building block for our program, said Turner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.