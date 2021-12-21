MURRAY — For the second time this season, Head Coach Rechelle Turner and her Murray State women’s basketball team will try their hand with the tradition-rich Southeastern Conference.
Today, the Racers are in Gainesville, Florida, to do battle with a Florida team that has been a surprise so far this season. The Gators are 9-3, which is better than most observers thought they would do by this point.
However, Turner said all that she is seeing as her team prepares to face Florida today is a very good team.
“They’re coming off a (69-55) win over Florida State (who played some of the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including top-5 Louisville, quite tough last season). They’re athletic. They’re big. They’re everything you want in a team,” Turner said. “They look like an SEC-type team.
“We’re excited about the challenge and we need to be in that type of situation. We need to go up against bigger and stronger defenders and we need to be able to execute when the game is on the line.”
One of the key points so far for this season for the Racers may have been the first of their two losses, at Missouri, another SEC representative. In that game in November, the Racers responded after trailing by double digits in the first half to take the lead in the second half and had several chances to stretch that advantage to a size that might have been tough for the Tigers to overcome.
However, some key shot attempts just did not fall as Mizzou came back in the final two minutes to snatch a 76-70 win. All the Racers did was win their next five games in a row, spearheading their current 8-2 record, marking only the fourth time in its program’s history that a Murray State women’s team has won eight of its first 10 games.
“That Missouri game taught us a lot about ourselves, but this is the next game. This is the next challenge,” said Turner, who said this is a venture for which she and her team have greatly anticipated. “I’ve told them that that we’re going to have a great time. This is the trip we’ve been waiting on for a while. We’ve saved a lot of money for it. We were supposed to go there last year but (the COVID-19 pandemic) pushed it back.
“I’m all for having a good time (once the game is over, the team is expected to remain in the Sunshine State a few days), but this is a business trip for us. We’re going to Florida with the mindset that we’re going to do everything we can to give ourselves a chance to win, and we’re going to get better.”
In front of the Racers will be a team that not only is having more success on the court this season, but seems to be playing with significantly less stress. In the offseason, Head Coach Cameron Newbauer abruptly resigned his position. Officially, this was due to personal matters. However, several sources have cited former Florida players who accused Newbauer of abusing them in his time as head coach.
The team is now led by Interim Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley, who reportedly has installed a much more tranquil way of doing things. One major difference is defensively, where this year’s Florida team is surrendering 61.9 points per game compared to 70 last season. The Gators are also doing a better job on the boards, having gone from allowing 37 rebounds a game last season to 35 this season.
Florida’s assists are significantly higher this year, 13.3 per game, compared to 10.7 last year. The Gators are also causing many more turnovers this season, 18.8 per game, compared to just 13.3 last year.
Florida is led in scoring by 6-1 guard Lavender Briggs, who is averaging 13 points a game and also leads the team with 5.9 rebounds a game.
Two other Gators are scoring in double digits. Kiara Smith is a 5-10 graduate student guard who averages 12 points a contest and is one of several players hitting more than 40% from 3-point range. Jordyn Merritt is a 6-3 sophomore forward, who averages 11.1 points per game and 4.7 rebounds an outing. However, she is also not afraid to shoot the long ball and leads the team at 50.7% from three range.
Merritt is only one of several players on this Gators squad that stand 6-1 or taller, but the Racers did not seem to have many issues with Mizzou’s heigh edge. The only time, in fact, the Racers seemed to struggle with that issue was in an eight point loss at Samford in Birmingham, Alabama early this month.
Murray State is led by 6-1 forward Katelyn Young, who plays much taller and has prospered many times this season with taller opposition. Young is averaging 20.8 points per game and 8.8 rebounds a game and has had four doubles-doubles so far this season.
When the Racers want to go to the outside for scoring, they have looked at 5-7 senior guard Macey Turley, who is averaging 15.9 points per game and has made 44% of her 3-point shots this season. The other player averaging in double figures scoring so far is 6-1 sophomore forward Hannah McKay, who is averaging 11.8 points a contest, as well as 6.3 rebounds per outing. Senior guard Alexis Burpo — 5-10 — is just on the outside of double figures at 9.7 points a game, but her big thing is rebounding as she averages 8.2 per game and has had several double-figure nights on the boards already this season, including 13 Saturday night against Lipscomb in a 74-50 win at the CFSB Center.
Today’s game is set for noon and can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM or watched on the ESPN’s SEC Network Plus.
