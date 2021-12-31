MURRAY — Anyone who has watched how Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner and her staff had constructed the program since she assumed command five season ago knows that the focal point has been finding depth.
Thursday, the progress of this mission showed in a big way.
That was when the Racers headed into their Ohio Valley Conference opener with Southeast Missouri realizing that they would be missing a key piece — starting guard Macey Turley — due to an injury sustained late in a Wednesday practice session. Tough teams simply say “next man up.”
That is the point Turner’s team has now reached. Where this type of loss might have sent the Racers into a tailspin in the past, maturity has replaced worry and it showed in a big way against Southeast as the Racers relied on their staples — forward Katelyn Young, rebounding and defense — in an 82-58 win that moved the Racers to 9-3 on the season, 1-0 in the OVC.
“We’ve built this team for this,” Turner said of being able to win without a stalwart such as Turley. “In the last few years, our guards have had to play too many minutes (from lack of depth). Katelyn had to play too minutes last year, so we knew going into this that we had to build our guard depth and build our post depth too.”
Depth is why Young is getting needed breaks during games, giving herself the chance to recharge. Thursday, she posted a season-high 31 points and was one of three Racers (along with forward Hannah McKay and guard Alexis Burpo) to grab nine rebounds.
However, where Turley’s absence seemingly would be missed would be from the outside as she is a deadly 3-point shooter. That was no problem Thursday as Turley’s fellow Murray High alum Lex Mayes helped pick up the scoring slack with 13 points that came with a 3-of-6 night from long range.
“I was fortunate that the shots were falling tonight. My teammates did a good job of making good skip passes,” Mayes said.
Young had 19 of her points in the first half as the Racers took a 44-33 lead to halftime. The Redhawks remained within striking range into the middle part of the third quarter before the Racers closed on a 13-4 run and extended their lead to 66-47 at the end of the quarter.
Helping this cause was the Racers’ work on the boards as they outrebounded Southeast 44-24 with 19 of those coming on the offensive end.
“Rebounding makes a huge difference,” Young said. “If you win the battle of the boards, you’re more than likely going to win.”
McKay had 11 points, while Burpo just missed double figures with nine points. And though she only scored two points, center Jaidah Black had a huge game off the bench with eight rebounds, four of which were on the offensive side.
That offensive rebounding work also resulted in a n 18-4 edge in second-chance points for Murray State.
Something else that frequently results from strong offensive rebounding is a big advantage at the free-throw line and that materialized as well Thursday. The Racers were 21-of-23 at the stripe (Young was a perfect 13-of-13 herself), while Southeast, though very accurate, was only 7-of-8.
Turner said she did not have an update on Turley, only saying that the point guard injured a foot at the end of Wednesday’s practice. She said there is no word as to when Turley might return.
