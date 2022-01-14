MURRAY — Thursday’s 76-62 win over Tennessee State was the latest in a string of key moments for the Murray State women’s basketball team so far this season.
The Racers moved to 11-4 overall with the win and 3-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play. It also came about three weeks after Racers’ last OVC home game, which resulted in a tough 65-62 loss to league foe Tennessee Tech. The sting of that loss was lessened considerably a week later when, due to a scheduling adjustment, Murray State found itself in a rematch with Tech and hammered the Golden Eagles on their home court, having led by as many as 36 points before settling for a stunning 70-45 win.
So now, the Racers can rest a little, right? Nope. Today, they head to Nashville to face none other than defending OVC Tournament champion Belmont (8-5. 4-0 in OVC) in a game set for 2 p.m. at the Curb Events Center.
“We have no time to rest at all,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner. “Belmont presents all kinds of challenges for us. The place we’re going is a tough place to play and they don’t lose many games there, so we’ve got to get some rest, back to work and do everything we can to give ourselves a chance to win on Saturday.”
While the Bruins are very tough to handle at the Curb Center, Turner knows that they are not unbeatable on their home court. That is because the Racers defeated the Bruins last season in Nashville after the game had been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Belmont program that became known after the Murray State team had pulled into the Curb parking lot.
Murray State won the rescheduled game by a score of 72-66, marking the Racers’ first win at Curb. The Bruins did have the last laugh for the season, though, as they returned the favor by beating the Racers in Murray before winning again in the semifinals of the OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana.
The Bruins went on to win the tournament, then upended Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. And many of the key pieces that made that run happen will be in front of the Racers on Saturday.
It starts with preseason OVC Player of the Year Destinee Wells, a 5-6 sophomore guard, who is averaging 16.8 points per game. Tuti Jones is a 5-7 sophomore guard, who averages 11.2 points per contest. Then, there is 6-1 senior forward Conley Chinn, who averages 7.5 points a game but is the team’s leading rebounder at 5.2 a game.
These three players combined for 37 of the Bruins’ points in their 67-49 win in the OVC semifinals. Forward Madison Bartley — 6-3 — had eight points that day off the bench. She is now a starter and is the Bruins’ third-leading scorer at 10.9 points per game and she also averages 4.8 rebounds per contest.
While Belmont’s overall record may not seem too impressive, it must be noted that it has come against a very tough schedule. That includes a 14-point loss to a Louisville team that is currently ranked fifth in the nation and led by as many as 23 points before the Bruins cut that lead to 11 with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Belmont has also lost to Southeastern Conference representatives Mississippi (currently 14-2, though unranked), Arkansas (11-5) and Auburn (8-7). The Racers have also tried their hand with SEC competition and, like the Bruins, came up empty.
However, a closer look shows that Murray State gave a pretty good account of itself. It lost 67-51 at Florida (currently 12-5 as it rights itself from a tumultuous season last year that was laced with internal issues) and 76-70 at Missouri, who is 13-4 and coming off an overtime loss at No. 12 Louisiana State on Thursday night.
At Mizzou, the Racers had the lead in the final four minutes but had a couple of shots hang on the rim that did not fall that prevented the lead from being larger. The Tigers then went on a big scoring run to take the win.
“I think one of the turning points for us was the Missouri game,” Turner said. “We saw we belong against a team like that and we can compete with anybody.”
Against TSU on Thursday night, the Racers managed to do something no one in the OVC had managed to do up to that point. Murray State made TSU have to play a half-court game, as opposed to the rip-roaring, breakneck style to which it is accustomed. While the Racers had 13 turnovers, very few of them resulted in the fast-break points that have fueled big runs for the Tigers this season.
TSU hit shots early, but they stopped falling in the second half as the Racers used a combination of easy baskets after breaking the Tiger press, inside buckets out in the half court and a huge free-throw advantage to take command in the fourth quarter. Murray State would lead by as many as 19 points after a free throw from forward Katelyn Young gave her team the lead for the first time in the game with about two minutes left in the third quarter.
“I think it’s just a credit to our kids,” Turner said. “They understand what it takes to win and, when we don’t do the things it takes, we understand that we didn’t deserve to win.
“They were speeding us up and we were being quick with our shots and weren’t following through and were kind of shooting the ball to get rid of it instead of shooting to make (the shot), and that’s what athletic teams do to you. Once we settled in and started getting into our game and being a little bit more poised and showing a little bit more patience, our shots started falling.
“I thought 13 turnovers against their pressure was pretty special and we made a few changes throughout the game that allowed our bigs to help us quite a bit and get behind their defense and we were able to get some easy baskets from that.”
Young had 22 points to lead the Racers after she only had six in the first half, but the play of forward Hannah McKay may have been more valuable. It was McKay that hit several layups after the Racers broke the press on her way to 19 big points as she also added three 3-point shots.
“I thought the play of Hannah McKay was outstanding and she sometimes doesn’t get as much credit because of Katelyn and (guard Macey Turley), but she’s just a huge player for us,” Turner said.
Saturday’s game can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM, starting at 1:30 with Jeremy Rose on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
